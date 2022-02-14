Minnesota Timberwolves signing guard Patrick Beverley to 1-year extension

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (R), shown Jan. 19, 2022, has been playing in the final season of a three-year, $40 million contract this year. File Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley has reached an agreement on a short-term contract extension with the franchise. Beverley agreed to a one-year, $13 million extension with the Timberwolves, his agent, Kevin Bradbury of Rep1 Basketball, told ESPN and the Star Tribune on Monday. Advertisement

The 33-year-old Beverley has been playing in the final season of a three-year, $40 million contract, meaning the new agreement will take him through the 2022-23 campaign.

After arriving to the T-Wolves in an off-season trade, Beverley has made a significant impact on the court during Minnesota's rise in the Western Conference standings this season. The veteran guard has averaged nine points, 4.9 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals for the Timberwolves.

Paired with their young roster, the Timberwolves value Beverley's toughness and vocal leadership. Minnesota has a 30-27 record and sits seventh in the West.

Beverley arrived in an off-season trade with the Memphis Grizzlies, who briefly acquired him from the Los Angeles Clippers. He joined the Clippers after five seasons with the Houston Rockets.

In 506 career NBA games with the Rockets, Clippers and Timberwolves, Beverley has averaged 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals.