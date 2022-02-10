Mavericks trading Kristaps Porzingis to Wizards in multiplayer swap

Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis (R), shown Dec. 16, 2019, has averaged 19.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game this season. File Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Dallas Mavericks agreed to trade All-Star big man Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards on Thursday. League sources told ESPN, the Washington Post and the Dallas Morning News that the Wizards are acquiring Porzingis and a second-round draft pick from the Mavs in exchange for guard Spencer Dinwiddie and forward Davis Bertans. Advertisement

The deal marks a significant shift for the Mavericks, who acquired Porzingis from the New York Knicks in a blockbuster trade in 2019. Dallas initially traded for Porzingis in hopes that he would form a potent duo alongside guard Luka Doncic.

Porzingis, who has battled multiple injuries in recent years and had surgery on both knees, averaged 20 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 134 games for the Mavericks across three seasons.

The 26-year-old Porzingis, who had missed the past five games before the trade due to a bone bruise in his right knee, has two seasons left on his five-year, $158 million contract.

Dinwiddie, 28, has averaged 12.6 points, 5.8 assists and 4.7 rebounds for the Wizards this season. Bertans, meanwhile, is averaging 5.7 points and 1.8 rebounds in the 2021-22 campaign.

Also Thursday, the Wizards sent center Montrezl Harrell to the Charlotte Hornets for Vernon Carey Jr. and Ish Smith, the teams announced.

In addition, Washington traded guard Aaron Holiday to the Phoenix Suns for cash considerations.