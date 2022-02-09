Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Feb. 9, 2022 / 7:15 PM

Nets star James Harden to miss 4th straight game amid trade speculation

By Connor Grott
Nets star James Harden to miss 4th straight game amid trade speculation
Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden, shown Jan. 17, 2022, has been dealing with left hamstring tightness in recent weeks. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Nets superstar guard James Harden will miss his fourth consecutive game Thursday when Brooklyn visits the Washington Wizards, the team said.

Harden has missed the Nets' past three games with what the team called left hamstring tightness. He battled hamstring issues late last season and in the playoffs.

Advertisement

Harden's ongoing absence comes amid rampant trade rumors involving the 2018 NBA Most Valuable Player, who is eligible to become a free agent this summer.

Nets head coach Steve Nash previously told reporters that Brooklyn won't trade the 10-time All-Star guard before Thursday afternoon's deadline, though there continues to be speculation that Nets officials might deal him ahead of his expected departure in free agency.

ESPN reported Wednesday that Brooklyn is involved in trade discussions with the Philadelphia 76ers, with Harden and Sixers point guard Ben Simmons at the center of those negotiations.

In addition to Philadelphia, The Athletic named the Los Angeles Clippers as another possible destination for Harden, who has reportedly become unhappy with the current situation in Brooklyn.

Harden has averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 assists and eight rebounds for the Nets this season, his second in Brooklyn. The Houston Rockets traded Harden to the Nets in January 2021 after he openly demanded to be moved in November 2020.

Advertisement

The Nets have lost nine straight games and are eighth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Read More

Brooklyn Nets' James Harden to return after missing game with hamstring injury Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal to have season-ending wrist surgery Trail Blazers send C.J. McCollum to Pelicans in 7-player trade

Latest Headlines

Trail Blazers send C.J. McCollum to Pelicans in 7-player trade
NBA // 22 hours ago
Trail Blazers send C.J. McCollum to Pelicans in 7-player trade
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Pelicans acquired veteran guard C.J. McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a seven-player trade Tuesday, the teams announced.
Pacers, Kings agree to 6-player trade involving Tyrese Haliburton, Domantas Sabonis
NBA // 1 day ago
Pacers, Kings agree to 6-player trade involving Tyrese Haliburton, Domantas Sabonis
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings agreed on a six-player trade that includes All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis and rising star Tyrese Haliburton on Tuesday.
Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal to have season-ending wrist surgery
NBA // 1 day ago
Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal to have season-ending wrist surgery
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal will miss the remainder of the season due to a left wrist injury, the team announced.
Hornets' LaMelo Ball, Spurs' Dejounte Murray added to NBA All-Star Game
NBA // 1 day ago
Hornets' LaMelo Ball, Spurs' Dejounte Murray added to NBA All-Star Game
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray will make their NBA All-Star Game debuts after being added to the reserves pool as injury replacements Monday.
Klay Thompson hits 7 3-pointers, leads Warriors over Kings
NBA // 5 days ago
Klay Thompson hits 7 3-pointers, leads Warriors over Kings
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Klay Thompson was back to his 2018-19 sharpshooting antics, making a season-high seven 3-pointers to lead the Golden State Warriors past the Sacramento Kings in San Francisco.
Phoenix Suns stars Chris Paul, Devin Booker headline NBA All-Star Game reserves
NBA // 5 days ago
Phoenix Suns stars Chris Paul, Devin Booker headline NBA All-Star Game reserves
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Phoenix Suns star guards Devin Booker and Chris Paul headlined the NBA's announcement of the 14 reserves for this month's NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland.
Basketball Hall of Fame coach Bill Fitch dies at 89
NBA // 5 days ago
Basketball Hall of Fame coach Bill Fitch dies at 89
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Basketball Hall of Fame coach Bill Fitch, who mentored some of the NBA's biggest stars and helped lead Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics to an NBA championship in 1981, died Wednesday at the age of 89.
NBA unveils new All-Star MVP Kobe Bryant Award trophy
NBA // 6 days ago
NBA unveils new All-Star MVP Kobe Bryant Award trophy
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The NBA on Thursday unveiled its new All-Star Game MVP trophy dedicated to late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, along with a slew of redesigned prizes for the annual exhibition game.
Dallas Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. has surgery on broken foot
NBA // 1 week ago
Dallas Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. has surgery on broken foot
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. underwent surgery for a broken bone in his left foot Tuesday, the team announced.
Wizards star Bradley Beal out at least 2 games with sprained wrist
NBA // 1 week ago
Wizards star Bradley Beal out at least 2 games with sprained wrist
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Wizards star guard Bradley Beal will miss at least Washington's next two games after suffering a sprained wrist.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Report: Team figure skating medal ceremony canceled after positive drug test
Report: Team figure skating medal ceremony canceled after positive drug test
$6,000 ticket: NFL's restricted sales drive up Super Bowl prices
$6,000 ticket: NFL's restricted sales drive up Super Bowl prices
Trail Blazers send C.J. McCollum to Pelicans in 7-player trade
Trail Blazers send C.J. McCollum to Pelicans in 7-player trade
Pacers, Kings agree to 6-player trade involving Tyrese Haliburton, Domantas Sabonis
Pacers, Kings agree to 6-player trade involving Tyrese Haliburton, Domantas Sabonis
Peng Shuai, Chinese tennis star who went missing, meets with IOC chief in Beijing
Peng Shuai, Chinese tennis star who went missing, meets with IOC chief in Beijing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement