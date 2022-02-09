Nets star James Harden to miss 4th straight game amid trade speculation

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden, shown Jan. 17, 2022, has been dealing with left hamstring tightness in recent weeks. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Nets superstar guard James Harden will miss his fourth consecutive game Thursday when Brooklyn visits the Washington Wizards, the team said. Harden has missed the Nets' past three games with what the team called left hamstring tightness. He battled hamstring issues late last season and in the playoffs. Advertisement

Harden's ongoing absence comes amid rampant trade rumors involving the 2018 NBA Most Valuable Player, who is eligible to become a free agent this summer.

Nets head coach Steve Nash previously told reporters that Brooklyn won't trade the 10-time All-Star guard before Thursday afternoon's deadline, though there continues to be speculation that Nets officials might deal him ahead of his expected departure in free agency.

ESPN reported Wednesday that Brooklyn is involved in trade discussions with the Philadelphia 76ers, with Harden and Sixers point guard Ben Simmons at the center of those negotiations.

In addition to Philadelphia, The Athletic named the Los Angeles Clippers as another possible destination for Harden, who has reportedly become unhappy with the current situation in Brooklyn.

Harden has averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 assists and eight rebounds for the Nets this season, his second in Brooklyn. The Houston Rockets traded Harden to the Nets in January 2021 after he openly demanded to be moved in November 2020.

The Nets have lost nine straight games and are eighth in the Eastern Conference standings.