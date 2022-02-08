Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal to have season-ending wrist surgery

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (L), shown March 13, 2019, suffered the wrist injury during the Wizards' loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 29. File Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal will miss the remainder of the season due to a left wrist injury, the team announced Tuesday. Earlier this month, the Wizards said Beal was diagnosed with an injury to the scapholunate ligament of his left wrist and would be re-evaluated in one week. After the re-evaluation, the team determined that Beal required surgery to repair the injury. Advertisement

Beal visited hand specialist Dr. Michele Carlson at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York on Tuesday, along with the Wizards' medical staff.

"Despite the last 10 days of getting intensive treatment and rehab on my wrist, it became clear that I would not be able to compete to my standards or to the level that our team and our fans deserve," Beal said in a statement. "I'm disappointed to have my season end this way, but we all agreed that this was the best decision.

"I look forward to coming back at 100% and continuing to lead this team as we work together to build toward the future."

Beal suffered the wrist injury during the third quarter of the Wizards' 115-95 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 29.

The 28-year-old Beal, who is a three-time NBA All-Star selection, leads the Wizards with averages of 23.2 points and 6.6 assists this season. He is eligible to sign a five-year, $245 million contract with Washington this summer.

Beal also has a $36.4 million player option for next season.

The Wizards (24-29) currently sit outside of the playoff picture. Washington is one game behind the Atlanta Hawks, who hold the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference.