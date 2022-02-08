Trending
Pacers, Kings agree to 6-player trade involving Tyrese Haliburton, Domantas Sabonis

By Connor Grott
Indiana Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis (11), shown March 12, 2021, has averaged 18.9 points, 12.1 rebounds and five assists this season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings agreed on a six-player trade that includes All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis and rising star Tyrese Haliburton on Tuesday.

League sources told ESPN and NBC Sports that Indiana is trading Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday, Sabonis and a 2027 second-round draft pick to the Kings in exchange for Buddy Hield, Tristan Thompson and Haliburton.

The Pacers later confirmed the pending trade before Tuesday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks. On Indiana's injury report, Sabonis, Holiday and Lamb were listed as out due to the trade agreement.

The NBA trade deadline is set for 3 p.m. EST Thursday.

Haliburton, who was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2020 draft, was believed to be a cornerstone player for the team's future. However, the Kings' backcourt now revolves around point guard De'Aaron Fox and rookie Davion Mitchell.

The 21-year-old Haliburton has averaged 14.3 points, 7.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Kings this season. He is tied for sixth in the NBA in steals per game and 11th in assists.

Haliburton will join a Pacers backcourt that includes Malcolm Brogdon and rookie Chris Duarte.

Sabonis, 25, has averaged 18.9 points, 12.1 rebounds and five assists in the 2021-22 campaign for Indiana, which has reshaped its roster with the trades of Sabonis and guard Caris LeVert this week.

Hield ranks third in the league in 3-pointers made this season, trailing only Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet. Hield is owed about $63 million through the 2023-24 season.

