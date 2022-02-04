Klay Thompson hits 7 3-pointers, leads Warriors over Kings

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson scored 20 points in the first half of a win over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday in San Francisco. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Klay Thompson was back to his 2018-19 sharpshooting antics, making a season-high seven 3-pointers to lead the Golden State Warriors past the Sacramento Kings in San Francisco. Thompson totaled 23 points, seven assists and five rebounds in the 126-114 win Thursday at Chase Center. The 23 points tied his season high. His seven made shots from downtown were his most made in a game since before his two-season hiatus. Advertisement

"That felt so good," Thompson told reporters. "With everything I've been through, I just really appreciate nights like this. The shooting part is so much fun, when you see hard work paying off, it just hits different."

Thompson made at least seven 3-pointers in a single game eight times during his 2018-19 campaign and missed the next two seasons due to injuries. He made an NBA-record 14 3-pointers in a Warriors win over the Chicago Bills on Oct. 29, 2018.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry made four 3-pointers and totaled 20 points in Thursday win, which extended the team's win streak to eight consecutive games. The Warriors made 20 of 42 3-pointers as a team. They shot 56% from the floor.

Kings rookie Davion Mitchell scored a game-high 26 points in the loss. The Warriors led by as many as 26 points in the win. The Kings edged the Warriors 56-48 in points in the paint and 25-20 in points off the fastbreak, but the Warriors' bench held a 55-31 scoring advantage.

The game featured just one lead change.

Former Warriors forward Harrison Barnes gave his team an early 2-0 lead with a layup seven seconds into the game. The Warriors answered with a 13-0 run and never looked back.

Mitchell scored a game-high 10 points in the first quarter, but the Warriors used six made 3-pointers in the frame to take a 34-23 lead into the second.

Thompson made a trio of 3-point shots in the second quarter and the Warriors took a 73-54 lead into the half. The Kings outscored the Warriors 29-21 in the third, cutting the deficit to 11 points. The Warriors outscored the Kings 32-21 over the final 12 minutes to secure the victory.

Jonathan Kuminga led the Warriors bench with 18 points and seven rebounds. Damion Lee and Jordan Poole chipped in 14 and 12 points, respectively, off the bench. Andrew Wiggins also scored a dozen points in the win.

Barnes totaled 25 points for the Kings. Maurice Harkless and Damian Jones totaled 18 and 17 points, respectively, in the loss.

"I'm happy with the night, but I want to build off this," Thompson said. "I want to shoot the lights out all the time."

The Kings (19-35) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (16-34) at 10 p.m. Saturday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The Warriors (40-13) face the Thunder at 8 p.m. Monday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.