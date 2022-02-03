Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Feb. 3, 2022 / 10:35 PM

Phoenix Suns stars Chris Paul, Devin Booker headline NBA All-Star Game reserves

By Connor Grott
Phoenix Suns stars Chris Paul, Devin Booker headline NBA All-Star Game reserves
Phoenix Suns guards Devin Booker (1) and Chris Paul (3), shown June 30, 2021, were two of the seven reserve selections from the Western Conference. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Phoenix Suns star guards Devin Booker and Chris Paul headlined the NBA's announcement of the 14 reserves for this month's NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland.

Paul, who has averaged 14.9 points and 10.4 assists this season, is making his 12th appearance in the All-Star Game, while Booker, who is averaging 25.4 points and 5.5 rebounds, was named to his third All-Star team. Paul and Booker were two of the seven reserve selections from the Western Conference.

Advertisement

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic also was selected and is making his third consecutive All-Star appearance. Utah Jazz teammates Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell both are making their third straight All-Star appearances as well.

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green rounded out the reserves in the West.

RELATED NBA reveals starters for 2022 All-Star Game; LeBron, Durant named captains

In the Eastern Conference, the reserves were headlined by a pair of first-time selections: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet. Garland is the Cavs' first All-Star choice since LeBron James left in 2018.

Brooklyn Nets superstar James Harden, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum joined Garland and VanVleet as reserves in the East.

Advertisement

Last week, the NBA revealed the 10 All-Star Game starters: Stephen Curry; Andrew Wiggins; Ja Morant; LeBron James; Nikola Jokic; DeMar DeRozan; Trae Young; Kevin Durant; Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid.

RELATED NBA unveils new All-Star MVP Kobe Bryant Award trophy

The rosters could alter in the coming weeks, as Green said he wouldn't be able to play in the game due to back and calf injuries. Durant, meanwhile, has missed the Nets' past nine games with a knee injury and also may need to be replaced.

James and Durant, the captains of the two teams that will compete in Cleveland on Feb. 20, will select their teams from the list of reserves Feb. 10.

RELATED Basketball Hall of Fame coach Bill Fitch dies at 89

Latest Headlines

Basketball Hall of Fame coach Bill Fitch dies at 89
NBA // 2 hours ago
Basketball Hall of Fame coach Bill Fitch dies at 89
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Basketball Hall of Fame coach Bill Fitch, who mentored some of the NBA's biggest stars and helped lead Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics to an NBA championship in 1981, died Wednesday at the age of 89.
NBA unveils new All-Star MVP Kobe Bryant Award trophy
NBA // 9 hours ago
NBA unveils new All-Star MVP Kobe Bryant Award trophy
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The NBA on Thursday unveiled its new All-Star Game MVP trophy dedicated to late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, along with a slew of redesigned prizes for the annual exhibition game.
Dallas Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. has surgery on broken foot
NBA // 2 days ago
Dallas Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. has surgery on broken foot
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. underwent surgery for a broken bone in his left foot Tuesday, the team announced.
Wizards star Bradley Beal out at least 2 games with sprained wrist
NBA // 3 days ago
Wizards star Bradley Beal out at least 2 games with sprained wrist
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Wizards star guard Bradley Beal will miss at least Washington's next two games after suffering a sprained wrist.
Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles lost for season due to torn ACL
NBA // 3 days ago
Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles lost for season due to torn ACL
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles is expected to miss the remainder of the season because of a significant knee injury.
Brooklyn Nets' James Harden to return after missing game with hamstring injury
NBA // 6 days ago
Brooklyn Nets' James Harden to return after missing game with hamstring injury
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets superstar guard James Harden will return to the lineup against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night after missing one game with a hamstring injury.
76ers fan banned indefinitely for taunting Lakers' Carmelo Anthony
NBA // 6 days ago
76ers fan banned indefinitely for taunting Lakers' Carmelo Anthony
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The 76ers fan who taunted Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony during Philadelphia's game against L.A. on Thursday has been banned indefinitely.
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little likely out for season due to shoulder injury
NBA // 1 week ago
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little likely out for season due to shoulder injury
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little is expected to miss the remainder of the season because of a left shoulder labral tear.
NBA reveals starters for 2022 All-Star Game; LeBron, Durant named captains
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA reveals starters for 2022 All-Star Game; LeBron, Durant named captains
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The NBA unveiled the starters for this year's All-Star Game on Thursday night, with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant again serving as team captains.
Statue of Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna erected at site of 2020 helicopter crash
NBA // 1 week ago
Statue of Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna erected at site of 2020 helicopter crash
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A statue of late Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, was placed at the site of their helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., on Wednesday, two years to the day of their deaths and seven others.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: Brian Flores claims 'false;' NFL to investigate
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: Brian Flores claims 'false;' NFL to investigate
Ex-NFL coach Hue Jackson accuses Cleveland Browns of paying him to lose games
Ex-NFL coach Hue Jackson accuses Cleveland Browns of paying him to lose games
Vikings to hire Rams' Kevin O'Connell as head coach; Jim Harbaugh returning to Michigan
Vikings to hire Rams' Kevin O'Connell as head coach; Jim Harbaugh returning to Michigan
Kim, Shiffrin, women's hockey team among USA's best at 2022 Winter Games
Kim, Shiffrin, women's hockey team among USA's best at 2022 Winter Games
NBC starts record Olympic broadcast: how to watch
NBC starts record Olympic broadcast: how to watch
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement