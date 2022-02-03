Phoenix Suns stars Chris Paul, Devin Booker headline NBA All-Star Game reserves

Phoenix Suns guards Devin Booker (1) and Chris Paul (3), shown June 30, 2021, were two of the seven reserve selections from the Western Conference. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Phoenix Suns star guards Devin Booker and Chris Paul headlined the NBA's announcement of the 14 reserves for this month's NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland. Paul, who has averaged 14.9 points and 10.4 assists this season, is making his 12th appearance in the All-Star Game, while Booker, who is averaging 25.4 points and 5.5 rebounds, was named to his third All-Star team. Paul and Booker were two of the seven reserve selections from the Western Conference. Advertisement

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic also was selected and is making his third consecutive All-Star appearance. Utah Jazz teammates Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell both are making their third straight All-Star appearances as well.

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green rounded out the reserves in the West.

In the Eastern Conference, the reserves were headlined by a pair of first-time selections: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet. Garland is the Cavs' first All-Star choice since LeBron James left in 2018.

Brooklyn Nets superstar James Harden, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum joined Garland and VanVleet as reserves in the East.

Last week, the NBA revealed the 10 All-Star Game starters: Stephen Curry; Andrew Wiggins; Ja Morant; LeBron James; Nikola Jokic; DeMar DeRozan; Trae Young; Kevin Durant; Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid.

The rosters could alter in the coming weeks, as Green said he wouldn't be able to play in the game due to back and calf injuries. Durant, meanwhile, has missed the Nets' past nine games with a knee injury and also may need to be replaced.

James and Durant, the captains of the two teams that will compete in Cleveland on Feb. 20, will select their teams from the list of reserves Feb. 10.