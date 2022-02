Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (11), shown May 25, 2021, broke his fifth metatarsal bone in a game against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. underwent surgery for a broken bone in his left foot Tuesday, the team announced. Hardaway broke the fifth metatarsal bone in his foot during the Mavs' 130-92 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 25. He was helped off the court with under eight minutes left in the second quarter during that loss to Golden State. Advertisement

The 29-year-old Hardaway went down awkwardly on a drive to the basket and grabbed at his injured foot. He was able to get up and shoot his free throws before exiting the game.

The Mavericks said in a statement Tuesday that Hardaway would begin rehabilitation immediately, but there wasn't a timetable for his return to the court.

Hardaway is in the first year of a four-year, $75 million contract with the Mavericks. He has averaged 14.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 42 games (20 starts) this season, his fourth in Dallas.

In 586 career NBA games with the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks and Mavericks, Hardaway has averaged 13.9 points and 2.8 rebounds. The Knicks drafted Hardaway in the first round of the 2013 draft.