Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, shown March 10, 2020, was injured during the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Photo by All-Pro Reels/Wikimedia Commons

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Wizards star guard Bradley Beal will miss at least Washington's next two games after suffering a sprained wrist. The Wizards provided an update on Beal's status Monday. He was injured during the third quarter of the Wizards' 115-95 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Advertisement

Washington is scheduled to play at the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday and at the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. The Wizards said Beal's status beyond those two matchups will be updated after further evaluation.

Beal, a three-time NBA All-Star selection, has averaged 23.2 points, 6.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds over 40 games this season. He also missed time earlier in the month after entering the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Across 645 career games (611 starts) with the Wizards, Beal has averaged 22.1 points, 4.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 45.6% from the floor.

The Wizards (23-26) have lost five consecutive games and slipped out of playoff contention after winning 10 of their first 13 games this season.