Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2), shown Feb. 26, 2017, suffered the knee injury during Sunday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles is expected to miss the remainder of the season because of a significant knee injury. The Jazz said in a statement Monday that Ingles suffered a torn ACL in his left knee. According to the team, there was no additional structural damage in the knee. Advertisement

Ingles underwent an MRI upon returning to Salt Lake City after his knee buckled during Sunday night's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 34-year-old Ingles will remain out indefinitely, with surgery taking place in the next few weeks, the team said. ESPN reported that Ingles will miss the rest of the season and could remain sidelined into the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

Ingles has been a critical part of the Jazz for eight seasons. He has started 40 of 45 playoff games for Utah over the last five years, and he finished as the runner-up for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award last season.

The veteran sharpshooter, who is in the final year of a $13 million contract, has averaged 7.2 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds over 24.9 minutes per game this season.

Ingles has competed in four Olympics for Australia, winning a bronze medal in the 2020 Games.

Over 590 career NBA games with the Jazz, Ingles has averaged 8.6 points, 3.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 44.9% from the floor and 40.8% from 3-point range.