Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Jan. 28, 2022 / 11:10 PM

Brooklyn Nets' James Harden to return after missing game with hamstring injury

By Connor Grott
Brooklyn Nets' James Harden to return after missing game with hamstring injury
Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13), shown Jan. 17, was a late scratch against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets superstar guard James Harden will return to the lineup against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night after missing one game with a hamstring injury.

Nets head coach Steve Nash told reporters Friday that Harden was able to go through practice and is "ready to go" against the Warriors this weekend.

Advertisement

Harden was a late scratch against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday because of left hamstring tightness.

The return of Harden comes at a critical time for the Nets, who have lost three straight games. Brooklyn is counting on Harden to provide offensive stability over the next few weeks as the team attempts to overcome Kyrie Irving's COVID-19 limitations and Kevin Durant's knee injury.

RELATED 76ers fan banned indefinitely for taunting Lakers' Carmelo Anthony

Durant is expected to miss multiple weeks due to a sprained MCL in his left knee. The Nets have posted a 2-6 record since Durant's Jan. 15 knee injury.

Meanwhile, Nash said Irving needs additional time on the Nets' upcoming five-game road trip to build up his rhythm after not playing NBA basketball for nearly three months.

Irving, who isn't vaccinated against COVID-19, is unable to play in home games at Barclays Center due to a New York City vaccination mandate.

Advertisement
RELATED Trail Blazers' Nassir Little likely out for season due to shoulder injury

"He's still trying to find his game," Nash said. "His level's so good that it's hard to tell, but we can tell, he can tell. He knows that he's not fully back yet. He's right there, and he has patches, but he needs the time. ... He needs reps.

"And games are reps for him right now. So, it's great for him individually. And as a group, it's great to get more comfortable with him, to spend more time with him. To get him reincorporated with the things we're doing and try to move this thing forward."

After facing the Warriors, the Nets (29-19) will play the Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets on their road trip.

RELATED NBA reveals starters for 2022 All-Star Game; LeBron, Durant named captains

Latest Headlines

76ers fan banned indefinitely for taunting Lakers' Carmelo Anthony
NBA // 1 hour ago
76ers fan banned indefinitely for taunting Lakers' Carmelo Anthony
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The 76ers fan who taunted Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony during Philadelphia's game against L.A. on Thursday has been banned indefinitely.
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little likely out for season due to shoulder injury
NBA // 1 day ago
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little likely out for season due to shoulder injury
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little is expected to miss the remainder of the season because of a left shoulder labral tear.
NBA reveals starters for 2022 All-Star Game; LeBron, Durant named captains
NBA // 1 day ago
NBA reveals starters for 2022 All-Star Game; LeBron, Durant named captains
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The NBA unveiled the starters for this year's All-Star Game on Thursday night, with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant again serving as team captains.
Statue of Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna erected at site of 2020 helicopter crash
NBA // 2 days ago
Statue of Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna erected at site of 2020 helicopter crash
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A statue of late Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, was placed at the site of their helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., on Wednesday, two years to the day of their deaths and seven others.
Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat blow out New York Knicks
NBA // 2 days ago
Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat blow out New York Knicks
MIAMI, Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Sharpshooters got the Miami Heat off to a quick start and the NBA's Eastern Conference leaders never looked back in a dominant 110-96 victory over the New York Knicks Wednesday at FTX Arena.
Charlotte Hornets' Gordon Hayward enters NBA's COVID-19 protocols
NBA // 2 days ago
Charlotte Hornets' Gordon Hayward enters NBA's COVID-19 protocols
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Charlotte Hornets star forward Gordon Hayward was placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols Wednesday, the team announced.
Clutch Luke Kennard, Clippers stage 35-point rally, beat Wizards
NBA // 2 days ago
Clutch Luke Kennard, Clippers stage 35-point rally, beat Wizards
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Luke Kennard hit two clutch 3-pointers, including one that resulted in a go-ahead 4-point play, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to an epic 34-point comeback victory over the Washington Wizards in Washington, D.C.
Lakers beat Nets in Anthony Davis' return from 17-game absence
NBA // 2 days ago
Lakers beat Nets in Anthony Davis' return from 17-game absence
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Lakers superstar Anthony Davis returned to the lineup Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets after missing Los Angeles' past 17 games because of a sprained MCL in his left knee.
Bucks' Grayson Allen suspended a game for 'excessive' foul on Bulls' Alex Caruso
NBA // 4 days ago
Bucks' Grayson Allen suspended a game for 'excessive' foul on Bulls' Alex Caruso
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The NBA suspended guard Grayson Allen for one game without pay for a hard foul on guard Alex Caruso in the third quarter of a Milwaukee Bucks win over the Chicago Bulls, the league announced.
Chicago Bulls' Lonzo Ball to undergo knee surgery, out 6-8 weeks
NBA // 1 week ago
Chicago Bulls' Lonzo Ball to undergo knee surgery, out 6-8 weeks
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will have arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to miss six to eight weeks, the team announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Watch: Medvedev calls official 'small cat' in rant at Australian Open
Watch: Medvedev calls official 'small cat' in rant at Australian Open
Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev advance to Australian Open tennis final
Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev advance to Australian Open tennis final
Elijah Warner, son of NFL legend Kurt Warner, commits to Temple
Elijah Warner, son of NFL legend Kurt Warner, commits to Temple
NFL playoffs: Bengals-Chiefs, Rams-49ers fight for Super Bowl berths
NFL playoffs: Bengals-Chiefs, Rams-49ers fight for Super Bowl berths
Dallas Cowboys' Mike McCarthy, Dan Quinn to return in 2022
Dallas Cowboys' Mike McCarthy, Dan Quinn to return in 2022
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement