NBA reveals starters for 2022 All-Star Game; LeBron, Durant named captains

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The NBA unveiled the starters for this year's All-Star Game on Thursday night, with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant again serving as team captains for the annual midseason showcase.
James, who has now been selected as a captain in each of the five years the league has used its current system to pick the teams, and Durant, a captain for a second consecutive year, earned their captaincies by finishing with more fan votes than anyone in their respective conferences.