NBA reveals starters for 2022 All-Star Game; LeBron, Durant named captains

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, shown Nov. 2, 2021, has now made 18 All-Star teams, tying Lakers legend Kobe Bryant for second all-time behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (19). File Photo by Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The NBA unveiled the starters for this year's All-Star Game on Thursday night, with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant again serving as team captains for the annual midseason showcase. James, who has now been selected as a captain in each of the five years the league has used its current system to pick the teams, and Durant, a captain for a second consecutive year, earned their captaincies by finishing with more fan votes than anyone in their respective conferences. Advertisement

With his selection, the 37-year-old James made his 18th All-Star team, tying Lakers icon Kobe Bryant for second all-time behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (19).

Joining James as starters for the Western Conference are Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins.

In the Eastern Conference, Durant -- a 12-time All-Star selection -- is joined by Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Durant's availability for the game is in question due to a lingering knee injury.

Advertisement

The reserves for the All-Star teams -- selected by the coaches in each conference -- will be revealed Feb. 3. James and Durant then will select their respective teams, a format that was first instituted in 2018.

This year's All-Star Game is scheduled for Feb. 20 in Cleveland.