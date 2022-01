Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (L), shown March 20, 2021, will miss Wednesday night's game against the Indiana Pacers. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Charlotte Hornets star forward Gordon Hayward was placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols Wednesday, the team announced. Hayward will miss the Hornets' game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night due to his placement in the league's COVID-19 protocols. Before entering the protocol, he was listed as questionable because of a foot injury. Advertisement

The 31-year-old Hayward, who is playing in his second season in Charlotte, has started 45 games for the Hornets this season and ranks fourth on the team with 17 points per game.

Hayward, an All-Star selection in 2017, has averaged 15.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists over 730 career games. He averaged a career-high 21.9 points and 5.4 rebounds during his All-Star season in 2016-17.

The Hornets, who are 7-3 over their past 10 games, have a 3-0 record against the Pacers this season and can earn the season sweep with a victory Wednesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.