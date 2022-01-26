Trending
NBA
Jan. 26, 2022

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat blow out New York Knicks

By Alex Butler
Duncan Robinson (L) made seven 3-pointers in a Miami Heat win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday in Miami. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

MIAMI, Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Sharpshooters got the Miami Heat off to a quick start and the NBA's Eastern Conference leaders never looked back in a dominant 110-96 victory over the New York Knicks Wednesday at FTX Arena.

The Heat never trailed and led by as many as 30 points in the victory. Heat shooting guard Duncan Robinson made seven 3-pointers and totaled a game-high 25 points.

"Any time you can get hot and get going, that stuff can be momentum building and contagious," Robinson told reporters. "You try to maximize it when you are going through a stretch like this."

Three other Heat players -- Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and P.J. Tucker -- joined Robinson with at least 20 points apiece.

Robinson opened the game with consecutive 3-pointers. Tucker followed with another long-range shot and the Heat started the game on a 13-2 run.

Tucker scored a game-high 10 points in the first 12 minutes to help the Heat take a 30-16 lead into the second quarter.

The Knicks outscored the Heat 30-29 in the second, but trailed by 13 at the break. Herro scored a dozen of his 21 points in the second quarter.

The Heat outscored the Knicks 33-21 in the third and took a 92-67 edge into the fourth. The Knicks outscored the Heat 29-18 down the stretch, but could not overcome the massive deficit.

Immanuel Quickley scored a team-high 18 points off the Knicks bench. Starting forward R.J. Barrett chipped in 17 points in the loss.

Butler scored 22 points and totaled five assists for the Heat. Tucker made 7 of 9 shots and totaled 20 points.

"All of us enjoy our success," Tucker said of the Heat. "We have so many guys that can play and stepped up when other guys were out [earlier this season]. They've proven they deserve time and should be playing.

"We still gotta keep that same energy."

The Heat host the Los Angeles Clippers (25-25) at 8 p.m. Friday at FTX Arena.

The Knicks (23-26) battle the Milwaukee Bucks (30-20) at 10 p.m. EST Friday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

