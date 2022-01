Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis, shown Oct. 6, 2020, missed the past 17 games due to a sprained MCL in his left knee. File Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Lakers superstar Anthony Davis returned to the lineup Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets after missing Los Angeles' past 17 games because of a sprained MCL in his left knee. The 6-foot-10 power forward finished with eight points, two rebounds, four blocks, one steal and two assists in the Lakers' 106-96 win over the Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The victory brought the Lakers back to .500 at 24-24. Advertisement

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said before the game that Davis didn't have any set minutes for Tuesday's matchup, but the team had a range they wanted to keep him in. The All-Star big man ended up playing 25 minutes.

Davis' return is a significant boost for a Lakers team that has played below expectations this season. Los Angeles currently sits seventh in the NBA's Western Conference standings.

Davis had not played for the Lakers since Dec. 17 due to his knee injury. The team posted a 7-10 record in his absence.

Over 27 games this season, Davis has averaged 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, two blocks and 1.2 steals for the Lakers.

Next up, the Lakers are scheduled to play the 76ers (28-19) on Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.