San Antonio Spurs send Bryn Forbes to Denver Nuggets in 3-team trade

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The San Antonio Spurs traded sharpshooter Bryn Forbes to the Denver Nuggets in a three-way deal that includes the Boston Celtics, the teams announced Wednesday. The Nuggets sent center Bol Bol and guard P.J. Dozier to the Celtics, and the Spurs acquired Celtics forward Juancho Hernangomez and the Nuggets' 2028 second-round draft pick in the multiplayer swap. Advertisement

The second-round selection headed from Denver to the Spurs is protected Nos. 31-33. According to ESPN, San Antonio also receives about $2.4 million in the trade -- including nearly $2.2 million via Boston.

The Nuggets are hoping that Forbes can boost their 3-point shooting in the second half of the 2021-22 season. Forbes ranks third in the NBA in 3-point field goal percentage over the past four seasons among players with at least 1,000 shot attempts, trailing only the Brooklyn Nets' Joe Harris and the Philadelphia 76ers' Seth Curry.

The Celtics will save about $4.3 million in salary after the trade, which will help the team avoid the luxury tax. Dozier is out for the season due to an ACL injury, and Bol underwent foot surgery Tuesday that is expected to sideline him for three months.

Dozier is set to become an unrestricted free agent this off-season, and Bol will be a restricted free agent.

The 26-year-old Hernangomez averaged just 1.1 points across 5.3 minutes per game for the Celtics this season.

Forbes, 28, spent his first four NBA seasons in San Antonio before winning a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2020-21 campaign. He returned to the Spurs last off-season and averaged 9.1 points over 16.9 minutes per game for the team this season.