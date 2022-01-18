Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Jan. 18, 2022 / 10:24 PM

Warriors minority owner Chamath Palihapitiya slammed for comments on Uyghurs

By Connor Grott
Warriors minority owner Chamath Palihapitiya slammed for comments on Uyghurs
People take part in a protest against China's alleged abuse of the Uyghurs Muslim community in the Xinjiang region on Dec. 27, 2019, near the Chinese embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Hundreds of protesters voiced their anger at the alleged "re-education camps" and "normalization" of Uyghurs and other Turkic minorities in China. File Photo by Fazry Ismail/EPA-EFE

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Billionaire entrepreneur and Golden State Warriors minority owner Chamath Palihapitiya is under fire for saying "nobody cares" about the Uyghurs in China, leading to the Warriors' decision to distance themselves from him.

On the latest episode of his All-In podcast, Palihapitiya shrugged off the situation in China, which is accused by the United States of genocide and crimes against humanity due to its treatment of the Uyghurs Muslim community in the Xinjiang region in northwest China.

Advertisement

"Nobody cares about what's happening to the Uyghurs, OK? I'm telling you a very hard, ugly truth," Palihapitiya said Saturday on the podcast. "Of all the things that I care about, yes, it is below my line."

The Warriors addressed Palihapitiya's comments Monday saying his views aren't reflective of those of the franchise.

RELATED U.S. lawmakers want proof Olympic uniforms not made with Xinjiang forced labor

"As a limited investor who has no day-to-day operating functions with the Warriors, Mr. Palihapitiya does not speak on behalf of our franchise, and his views certainly don't reflect those of our organization," the Warriors said in a statement.

Palihapitiya, who was born in Sri Lanka, later walked back his comments. In a Twitter post, he wrote that "important issues deserve nuanced discussions."

Advertisement

"In re-listening to this week's podcast, I recognize that I come across as lacking empathy," he wrote on social media. "I acknowledge that entirely. As a refugee, my family fled a country with its own set of human rights issues, so this is something that is very much a part of my lived experience.

RELATED Tesla opens new showroom in Xinjiang, drawing criticism

"To be clear, my belief is that human rights matter, whether in China, the United States, or elsewhere. Full stop."

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom, who has been one of the NBA's vocal leaders about social injustices around the world, expressed his outrage on social media.

"When @NBA says we stand for justice, don't forget there are those who sell their soul for money and business like @chamath the owner of @warriors who says 'Nobody cares about what's happening to the Uyghurs.' When genocides happen, it is people like this that let it happen," Kanter wrote Monday on Twitter.

RELATED Independent tribunal says China committed genocide with acts against Uyghurs

After Tuesday's shootaround, Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins was asked about Palihapitiya's comments. Wiggins made it clear they have different beliefs on the Uyghurs.

Latest Headlines

Washington Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. enters COVID-19 protocols
NBA // 4 days ago
Washington Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. enters COVID-19 protocols
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Washington Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. has entered the NBA's COVID-19 protocols.
Detroit Pistons void Bol Bol trade with Denver Nuggets after failed physical
NBA // 5 days ago
Detroit Pistons void Bol Bol trade with Denver Nuggets after failed physical
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The trade agreement between the Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons involving Bol Bol was voided after the 7-foot-2 center failed his physical with the Pistons.
Atlanta Hawks trade Cam Reddish to New York Knicks in multiplayer deal
NBA // 5 days ago
Atlanta Hawks trade Cam Reddish to New York Knicks in multiplayer deal
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The New York Knicks acquired forward and former first-round draft pick Cam Reddish in a multiplayer trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, the team announced.
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard to undergo abdominal surgery, could miss 6-8 weeks
NBA // 6 days ago
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard to undergo abdominal surgery, could miss 6-8 weeks
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard is expected to undergo surgery to address a lingering abdominal injury and could miss the remainder of the season.
Suns' Devin Booker requests Raptors' mascot removal for distraction in nearly empty arena
NBA // 6 days ago
Suns' Devin Booker requests Raptors' mascot removal for distraction in nearly empty arena
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker motioned for the rival mascot to be ejected from a nearly empty arena for distracting him during a free throw attempt in the final seconds of a win over the Toronto Raptors.
Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal returns to COVID-19 protocols
NBA // 1 week ago
Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal returns to COVID-19 protocols
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal missed Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder after entering the NBA's COVID-19 protocols for the second time in less than three weeks.
Warriors' Klay Thompson scores 17 in first NBA game since 2019
NBA // 1 week ago
Warriors' Klay Thompson scores 17 in first NBA game since 2019
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Klay Thompson scored 17 points and grabbed three rebounds to help the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in his first game since the 2019 NBA Finals.
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd placed in COVID-19 protocols
NBA // 1 week ago
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd placed in COVID-19 protocols
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd entered the NBA's COVID-19 protocols Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tests positive for COVID-19
NBA // 1 week ago
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tests positive for COVID-19
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Utah Jazz placed All-Star center Rudy Gobert in the league's COVID-19 protocols Thursday after the standout big man tested positive for the coronavirus.
Pelicans' Zion Williamson to continue foot rehabilitation away from team
NBA // 1 week ago
Pelicans' Zion Williamson to continue foot rehabilitation away from team
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson will continue his rehabilitation away from the franchise as he attempts to return from a fractured right foot, the team announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cardinals safety Budda Baker 'doing good' after violent collision with Rams
Cardinals safety Budda Baker 'doing good' after violent collision with Rams
For Novak Djokovic, French Open, U.S. Open in doubt due to being unvaccinated
For Novak Djokovic, French Open, U.S. Open in doubt due to being unvaccinated
Australian Open tennis: Tsitsipas, Sabalenka advance, top Americans ousted
Australian Open tennis: Tsitsipas, Sabalenka advance, top Americans ousted
Raiders fire GM Mike Mayock, coaching search continues
Raiders fire GM Mike Mayock, coaching search continues
Matthew Stafford, Rams crush Cardinals, advance to divisional round
Matthew Stafford, Rams crush Cardinals, advance to divisional round
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement