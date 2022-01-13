Detroit Pistons void Bol Bol trade with Denver Nuggets after failed physical

Denver Nuggets center Bol Bol, shown Dec. 12, 2020, has averaged only 2.4 points per game for the Nuggets this season. File Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The trade agreement between the Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons involving Bol Bol was voided after the 7-foot-2 center failed his physical with the Pistons. Before being rescinded, the deal had the Pistons sending veteran guard Rodney McGruder and a 2022 second-round draft pick -- via the Brooklyn Nets -- to the Nuggets for Bol, according to the team. Advertisement

The 22-year-old Bol has shown flashes of upside with the Nuggets, but he never found traction in the team's deep frontcourt. Detroit could have provided Bol a chance to receive more consistent playing time as it continues its rebuild.

Bol is scheduled to become a restricted free agent this summer.

Once considered a top-10 prospect before the 2018-19 season at Oregon, Bol slid to the 44th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. In his first NBA season with Denver, he averaged 12.4 minutes per game and averaged a career-high 5.7 points and 2.7 rebounds.

However, Bol's numbers have slipped as his playing time has decreased in subsequent seasons. He is averaging only 2.4 points across 5.8 minutes per game this season.

Bol is the son of the late Manute Bol, a popular 7-foot-7 center who spent more than a decade in the NBA.