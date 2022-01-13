Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Jan. 13, 2022 / 10:38 PM

Detroit Pistons void Bol Bol trade with Denver Nuggets after failed physical

By Connor Grott
Detroit Pistons void Bol Bol trade with Denver Nuggets after failed physical
Denver Nuggets center Bol Bol, shown Dec. 12, 2020, has averaged only 2.4 points per game for the Nuggets this season. File Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The trade agreement between the Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons involving Bol Bol was voided after the 7-foot-2 center failed his physical with the Pistons.

Before being rescinded, the deal had the Pistons sending veteran guard Rodney McGruder and a 2022 second-round draft pick -- via the Brooklyn Nets -- to the Nuggets for Bol, according to the team.

Advertisement

The 22-year-old Bol has shown flashes of upside with the Nuggets, but he never found traction in the team's deep frontcourt. Detroit could have provided Bol a chance to receive more consistent playing time as it continues its rebuild.

Bol is scheduled to become a restricted free agent this summer.

Once considered a top-10 prospect before the 2018-19 season at Oregon, Bol slid to the 44th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. In his first NBA season with Denver, he averaged 12.4 minutes per game and averaged a career-high 5.7 points and 2.7 rebounds.

However, Bol's numbers have slipped as his playing time has decreased in subsequent seasons. He is averaging only 2.4 points across 5.8 minutes per game this season.

Advertisement

Bol is the son of the late Manute Bol, a popular 7-foot-7 center who spent more than a decade in the NBA.

Read More

Atlanta Hawks trade Cam Reddish to New York Knicks in multiplayer deal Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard to undergo abdominal surgery, could miss 6-8 weeks Warriors' Klay Thompson scores 17 in first NBA game since 2019

Latest Headlines

Atlanta Hawks trade Cam Reddish to New York Knicks in multiplayer deal
NBA // 2 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks trade Cam Reddish to New York Knicks in multiplayer deal
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The New York Knicks acquired forward and former first-round draft pick Cam Reddish in a multiplayer trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, the team announced.
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard to undergo abdominal surgery, could miss 6-8 weeks
NBA // 1 day ago
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard to undergo abdominal surgery, could miss 6-8 weeks
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard is expected to undergo surgery to address a lingering abdominal injury and could miss the remainder of the season.
Suns' Devin Booker requests Raptors' mascot removal for distraction in nearly empty arena
NBA // 1 day ago
Suns' Devin Booker requests Raptors' mascot removal for distraction in nearly empty arena
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker motioned for the rival mascot to be ejected from a nearly empty arena for distracting him during a free throw attempt in the final seconds of a win over the Toronto Raptors.
Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal returns to COVID-19 protocols
NBA // 2 days ago
Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal returns to COVID-19 protocols
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal missed Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder after entering the NBA's COVID-19 protocols for the second time in less than three weeks.
Warriors' Klay Thompson scores 17 in first NBA game since 2019
NBA // 3 days ago
Warriors' Klay Thompson scores 17 in first NBA game since 2019
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Klay Thompson scored 17 points and grabbed three rebounds to help the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in his first game since the 2019 NBA Finals.
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd placed in COVID-19 protocols
NBA // 6 days ago
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd placed in COVID-19 protocols
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd entered the NBA's COVID-19 protocols Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tests positive for COVID-19
NBA // 1 week ago
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tests positive for COVID-19
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Utah Jazz placed All-Star center Rudy Gobert in the league's COVID-19 protocols Thursday after the standout big man tested positive for the coronavirus.
Pelicans' Zion Williamson to continue foot rehabilitation away from team
NBA // 1 week ago
Pelicans' Zion Williamson to continue foot rehabilitation away from team
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson will continue his rehabilitation away from the franchise as he attempts to return from a fractured right foot, the team announced.
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard to miss at least 3 games due to abdominal issue
NBA // 1 week ago
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard to miss at least 3 games due to abdominal issue
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard will be out for at least one more week because of the ongoing lower abdominal tendinopathy that has plagued him this season.
LeBron James leads Lakers over Kings with clutch 4th quarter
NBA // 1 week ago
LeBron James leads Lakers over Kings with clutch 4th quarter
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- LeBron James scored 14 of his game-high 31 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a win over the Sacramento Kings.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge reinstates Novak Djokovic's visa; star says he wants to play in Australian Open
Judge reinstates Novak Djokovic's visa; star says he wants to play in Australian Open
Veteran safety Eric Weddle unretires, joins Los Angeles Rams for playoffs
Veteran safety Eric Weddle unretires, joins Los Angeles Rams for playoffs
Freezing temperatures, snow, rain could impact NFL wild-card playoffs
Freezing temperatures, snow, rain could impact NFL wild-card playoffs
Australian PM says officials still mulling canceling Novak Djokovic's visa
Australian PM says officials still mulling canceling Novak Djokovic's visa
College football: 7 Alabama players seek transfer after playoff loss to Georgia
College football: 7 Alabama players seek transfer after playoff loss to Georgia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement