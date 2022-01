New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox (20), shown Oct. 17, 2018, was sent to the Atlanta Hawks as part of the trade. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The New York Knicks acquired forward and former first-round draft pick Cam Reddish in a multiplayer trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, the team announced. The Knicks sent forward Kevin Knox II and a 2022 first-round draft pick -- via the Charlotte Hornets -- to the Hawks for Reddish, veteran forward Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round choice -- via the Brooklyn Nets. Advertisement

In addition, New York announced that guard Ryan Arcidiacono was waived once the deal was finalized.

Reddish, who was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Duke, has averaged career highs in points (11.9), field-goal percentage (40%) and free-throw percentage (90%) this season. He also is shooting 38% from 3-point range in the 2021-22 campaign, an increase from 26% last season.

Knox, the ninth selection in the 2018 draft out of Kentucky, averaged 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds during his rookie season, but his numbers have slipped each year. He is averaging a career-low 3.6 points over 13 games this season.

The Hornets' first-round pick that was included in the deal is protected through the top 18 in 2022, the top 16 in 2023 and the top 14 in 2024 and 2025. The choice becomes two second-round picks if not conveyed before 2026.