Warriors' Klay Thompson scores 17 in first NBA game since 2019

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (C) scored seven of his 17 points in the third quarter of a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday in San Francisco. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Klay Thompson scored 17 points and grabbed three rebounds to help the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in his first game since the 2019 NBA Finals. Thompson, who missed the last two seasons due to injuries, made 7 of 18 field goal attempts and 3 of 8 shots from 3-point range in the 96-82 win Sunday at Chase Center in San Francisco. He logged nearly 20 minutes in his first game in 941 days. Advertisement

"I'm very pleased with my effort," Thompson told reporters. "I missed some shots I always make, but I'm just happy I can say that. I couldn't say that the last two years."

Fellow Warriors guard Stephen Curry scored a game-high 28 points and totaled five rebounds and five assists in the victory. The Warriors won despite shooting just 23.8% from 3-point range and 40.2% overall.

"It was amazing to watch," Curry said of Thompson's return. "The building was crazy from start to finish. It was a great night."

Thompson netted a floating jump shot from six feet about 40 seconds into the game for his first points of the night. The Warriors went on a 13-0 run late in the first quarter and took a 24-21 edge into the second. They led 51-46 at halftime.

Thompson scored seven points in the third and the Warriors took a 79-60 advantage into the fourth. Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo heated up for 13 points over the final 12 minutes and helped trim the lead down to 10 down the stretch, but the Warriors held on for the victory.

Jordan Poole scored 14 points off the Warriors bench. Warriors center Kevon Looney totaled six points and 18 rebounds. Andrew Wiggins chipped in 10 points in the win.

Cavaliers guard Lamar Stevens scored 17 points in the loss.

The Warriors (30-9) face the Memphis Grizzlies (28-14) at 8 p.m. EST Tuesday at FedExForum in Memphis. The Cavaliers (22-18) face the Sacramento Kings (16-26) at 10 p.m. EST Monday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

"I'll never forget this night," Thompson said. "I'll never forget the reception Warriors fans gave us, especially myself. Gosh it was fun. It was worth every single day of being away ... all the conditioning days. It was worth every single moment.

"I'm so grateful to just compete again."