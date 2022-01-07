Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd placed in COVID-19 protocols

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, shown April 27, 2015, is the 13th NBA head coach to enter the league's health and safety protocols this season. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd entered the NBA's COVID-19 protocols Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus. Kidd is the 13th NBA head coach to enter the league's health and safety protocols this season. Advertisement

The 48-year-old Kidd tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday night after the Mavericks traveled to Houston for their road game against the Rockets. Assistant coach Sean Sweeney served as interim head coach in Kidd's absence for Friday's matchup against the Rockets.

The Mavs, who entered Friday on a four-game winning streak, have been impacted heavily by COVID-19 in recent weeks. Dallas has had 11 players enter the protocols, including two replacement players on 10-day hardship contracts, as well as several assistant coaches.

Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis and backup center Boban Marjanovic were the only Dallas players still in the protocols Friday.

Despite playing without Kidd, the Mavericks cruised to a 130-106 win over the Rockets on Friday. Dallas has a 21-18 record in the 2021-22 campaign.