Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Jan. 5, 2022 / 10:42 PM

Pelicans' Zion Williamson to continue foot rehabilitation away from team

By Connor Grott
Pelicans' Zion Williamson to continue foot rehabilitation away from team
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, shown Jan. 15, 2021, suffered a fractured foot during the off-season. File Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson will continue his rehabilitation away from the franchise as he attempts to return from a fractured right foot, the team announced Wednesday.

ESPN reported that Williamson and the Pelicans mutually agreed on the decision, and the team arranged transportation for Williamson out of New Orleans. According to the outlet, the All-Star forward will conduct his rehab in Portland, Ore.

Advertisement

"Since we notified everyone on December 16 of his latest imaging, it was decided then by our medical team to dial his rehab back to only partial weight bearing activities," Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said in a statement. "He continues along that path.

"We also agreed that in order to put Zion in the best position to succeed, he will rehab away from the team at this time so he can focus on the task at hand."

RELATED Pelicans' Zion Williamson gets foot injection, to be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks

Williamson also made his first comments about the foot injury since the Pelicans announced in late September that the former No. 1 overall pick was injured during the off-season.

"As you can imagine, this has been a very difficult process for me," Williamson said in a news release. "I know there's work to be done in my recovery before I can safely return to the court, but I will continue to put in the time necessary so I can get back on the floor with my team and represent Pelicans fans and the city of New Orleans at the highest level.

Advertisement

"Basketball means everything to me, and I am thankful for the Pelicans organization and everyone who has surrounded me with love and support throughout this journey -- my family, friends, teammates, coaches, staff, fans, and everybody who has stood behind me and uplifted me when I needed it most."

Williamson hasn't appeared in a game this season after suffering a fracture in his right foot that required surgery in the summer. After there was initial optimism that he could return in time for the start of the 2021-22 campaign, his return has been delayed multiple times.

The Pelicans announced last month that Williamson received an injection in his right foot to aid in the bone-healing process. At the time, the team said he would be re-evaluated in four to six weeks.

RELATED New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson to miss start of season with foot injury

New Orleans, which has a 13-25 record this season, is expected to have an additional update on Williamson in the coming weeks.

Latest Headlines

Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard to miss at least 3 games due to abdominal issue
NBA // 46 minutes ago
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard to miss at least 3 games due to abdominal issue
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard will be out for at least one more week because of the ongoing lower abdominal tendinopathy that has plagued him this season.
LeBron James leads Lakers over Kings with clutch 4th quarter
NBA // 15 hours ago
LeBron James leads Lakers over Kings with clutch 4th quarter
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- LeBron James scored 14 of his game-high 31 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a win over the Sacramento Kings.
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams clears COVID-19 protocols
NBA // 1 day ago
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams clears COVID-19 protocols
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams was cleared from the NBA's COVID-19 protocols and will rejoin the team for Tuesday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Houston Rockets suspend Christian Wood, Kevin Porter Jr. for bad behavior
NBA // 2 days ago
Houston Rockets suspend Christian Wood, Kevin Porter Jr. for bad behavior
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Houston Rockets suspended guard Kevin Porter Jr. and center Christian Wood for Monday's 133-113 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers for bad behavior during Saturday's loss to the Denver Nuggets.
Nets' Kyrie Irving expected to make season debut Wednesday vs. Pacers
NBA // 2 days ago
Nets' Kyrie Irving expected to make season debut Wednesday vs. Pacers
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is expected to make his 2021-22 NBA season debut against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday in Indianapolis.
NBA's Raptors, NHL's Maple Leafs stop ticket sales amid COVID-19 surge
NBA // 5 days ago
NBA's Raptors, NHL's Maple Leafs stop ticket sales amid COVID-19 surge
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- The NBA's Toronto Raptors and NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs stopped ticket sales for at least the next three weeks due to venue capacity limits put in place in Ontario amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the teams announced.
Nuggets-Warriors game postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak
NBA // 6 days ago
Nuggets-Warriors game postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The NBA postponed Thursday night's game between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors after a COVID-19 outbreak left the Nuggets without the necessary eight players required to compete.
Timberwolves' Greg Monroe makes history as 541st NBA player to play this season
NBA // 1 week ago
Timberwolves' Greg Monroe makes history as 541st NBA player to play this season
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Center Greg Monroe helped the NBA set a record for the most players to play in a game in a single season when he checked in during the Minnesota Timberwolves' game against the Boston Celtics.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver: 'No plans' to pause season due to COVID-19
NBA // 2 weeks ago
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver: 'No plans' to pause season due to COVID-19
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Tuesday that the league currently has no plans to suspend its season as COVID-19 outbreaks continue throughout the NBA.
Golden State Warriors' Steve Kerr named head coach of U.S. men's basketball team
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Golden State Warriors' Steve Kerr named head coach of U.S. men's basketball team
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors' Steve Kerr was formally announced as the next head coach of the U.S. men's basketball team on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Novak Djokovic told visa to play in Australian Open is rejected
Novak Djokovic told visa to play in Australian Open is rejected
Packers' Aaron Rodgers doesn't want 'farewell tour,' sees MVP pushback
Packers' Aaron Rodgers doesn't want 'farewell tour,' sees MVP pushback
NFL playoffs: Weird Week 18 scenarios, close races mark finales
NFL playoffs: Weird Week 18 scenarios, close races mark finales
Hall of Fame WR Terrell Owens wants to replace Antonio Brown on Buccaneers
Hall of Fame WR Terrell Owens wants to replace Antonio Brown on Buccaneers
Eagles' Jalen Hurts pens letter to NFL, Washington Football Team after railing collapse
Eagles' Jalen Hurts pens letter to NFL, Washington Football Team after railing collapse
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement