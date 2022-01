Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams (R), shown June 30, 2021, was forced to miss four games after his placement in the COVID-19 protocols. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams was cleared from the NBA's COVID-19 protocols and will rejoin the team for Tuesday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the team announced. Williams entered the league's health and safety protocols Dec. 27, with assistant coach Kevin Young taking over on an interim basis. Young guided the Suns to a 2-2 record during Williams' four-game absence. Advertisement

Meanwhile, Suns guard Landry Shamet, who notched 17 points in the Suns' win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, was added to the protocols Tuesday. He joins Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder, JaVale McGee and Abdel Nader on the list.

Also Tuesday, the Suns signed former first-round draft pick Justin Jackson to a 10-day contract.

Coach Monty Williams has cleared health and safety protocols and will be available to coach tonight vs. New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/1qIXDK9FgH— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 4, 2022

The Suns (28-8) currently have the second-best record in the NBA, trailing only the Golden State Warriors (29-7) in the Western Conference standings.

Phoenix is set to play the Pelicans at 8 p.m. EST Tuesday at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.