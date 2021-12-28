Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Dec. 28, 2021 / 10:24 AM

Timberwolves' Greg Monroe makes history as 541st NBA player to play this season

By Alex Butler
Timberwolves' Greg Monroe makes history as 541st NBA player to play this season
Veteran center Greg Monroe totaled 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists in a Minnesota  Timberwolves win over the Boston Celtics on Monday in Minneapolis. Photo by Lukas Barth-Tuttas/EPA-EFE

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Center Greg Monroe helped the NBA set a record for the most players to play in a game in a single season when he checked in during the Minnesota Timberwolves' game against the Boston Celtics.

Monroe entered the game at the start of the second quarter of the Timberwolves' 108-103 victory Monday at Target Center in Minneapolis. He became the 541st NBA player to enter a game this season, setting a single-season record for the 30-team league.

Advertisement

The previous record of 540 was set in 2017-18 and tied last season. Five additional players entered games after Monroe on Monday, pushing the total to 546 this season.

Monroe signed a 10-day contract early Monday with the Timberwolves, who are missing eight players due to the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocol.

RELATED NBA Commissioner Adam Silver: 'No plans' to pause season due to COVID-19

"I woke up at about 4 a.m., and my first flight was canceled," Monroe told reporters. "I left Washington, D.C., about 7 a.m., had to connect in Chicago, got here around 11, had COVID testing, got a chance to rest and came to the gym around 4."

Advertisement

Monroe totaled 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the win. Guard Jaylen Nowell scored a game-high 29 points off the Timberwolves bench. Forward Jaylen Brown paced the Celtics with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

The Celtics played without All-Star Jayson Tatum, Enes Freedom, Bruno Fernando, Justin Jackson, C.J. Miles, Aaron Nesmith, Josh Richardson, Dennis Schroder and Grant William, who are all in the protocol.

RELATED Golden State Warriors' Steve Kerr named head coach of U.S. men's basketball team

The Timberwolves lacked Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell, and additional players, for the same reason.

More than 200 people -- between NBA players and coaches -- have entered the league's protocol this season. More than 100 remain in the protocol.

The absences continue to lead teams to sign players in free agency and from minor league affiliates.

RELATED NBA to allow extra replacement players amid COVID-19 surge

The NBA sent a memo to teams Monday updating its protocol to allow players and coaches -- who are asymptomatic -- to clear quarantine after six days. The previous protocol required a 10-day quarantine. Players also can test out of quarantine with two negative test results 24 hours apart.

Last week, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association reached an agreement to allow shorthanded teams to sign extra replacement players amid the league's surge in COVID-19 cases.

Advertisement

Nine NBA games were postponed over the last three weeks due to COVID-19-related issues. Sixteen NBA teams play Tuesday night for another round of regular-season matchups.

Latest Headlines

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver: 'No plans' to pause season due to COVID-19
NBA // 6 days ago
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver: 'No plans' to pause season due to COVID-19
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Tuesday that the league currently has no plans to suspend its season as COVID-19 outbreaks continue throughout the NBA.
Golden State Warriors' Steve Kerr named head coach of U.S. men's basketball team
NBA // 1 week ago
Golden State Warriors' Steve Kerr named head coach of U.S. men's basketball team
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors' Steve Kerr was formally announced as the next head coach of the U.S. men's basketball team on Monday.
NBA to allow extra replacement players amid COVID-19 surge
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA to allow extra replacement players amid COVID-19 surge
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The NBA and National Basketball Players Association reached an agreement to allow shorthanded teams to sign extra replacement players amid the league's surge in COVID-19 cases, the NBA said in a memo sent to teams.
Lakers' Russell Westbrook clears COVID-19 protocols; Isaiah Thomas signed
NBA // 1 week ago
Lakers' Russell Westbrook clears COVID-19 protocols; Isaiah Thomas signed
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was available for Friday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves after he tested out of the NBA's health and safety protocols.
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving returning to team for road games
NBA // 1 week ago
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving returning to team for road games
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nets are bringing back All-NBA guard Kyrie Irving as a part-time player for road games outside of New York and Toronto, the team announced.
Pelicans' Zion Williamson gets foot injection, to be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks
NBA // 1 week ago
Pelicans' Zion Williamson gets foot injection, to be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Pelicans announced Thursday that star forward Zion Williamson received an injection in his injured right foot to stimulate bone healing.
Lakers add guards Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley to COVID-19 protocols
NBA // 1 week ago
Lakers add guards Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley to COVID-19 protocols
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers placed guards Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley in the NBA's health and safety protocols Thursday, the team announced.
Watch: Pelicans' Devonte' Graham nets 61-foot buzzer beater to sink Thunder
NBA // 1 week ago
Watch: Pelicans' Devonte' Graham nets 61-foot buzzer beater to sink Thunder
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Devonte' Graham sank a shot from beyond half court as the final buzzer sounded to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a dramatic walk-off win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas exits game due to dehydration
NBA // 1 week ago
Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas exits game due to dehydration
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas left the court during the first quarter of Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers because of dehydration, the team announced.
Ontario cuts venue capacity to 50% for Leafs, Senators, Raptors amid COVID-19 surge
NBA // 1 week ago
Ontario cuts venue capacity to 50% for Leafs, Senators, Raptors amid COVID-19 surge
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Ontario government is reducing the capacity limits of large sports and entertainment venues to 50% in the province, a decision that will impact the Toronto Raptors, Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Williams, Ogunbowale among best Week 17 adds
Fantasy football: Williams, Ogunbowale among best Week 17 adds
Dolphins use defense to make history in MNF win vs. Saints
Dolphins use defense to make history in MNF win vs. Saints
USA's Mikaela Shiffrin tests positive for COVID-19, out of skiing World Cup events
USA's Mikaela Shiffrin tests positive for COVID-19, out of skiing World Cup events
Central Michigan replaces Miami in Sun Bowl after COVID-19-linked exit
Central Michigan replaces Miami in Sun Bowl after COVID-19-linked exit
Bengals' Joe Burrow warns foes to 'pick poison' after record day vs. Ravens
Bengals' Joe Burrow warns foes to 'pick poison' after record day vs. Ravens
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement