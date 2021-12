Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (C), shown March 11, 2021, has captured three NBA championships as coach of the Warriors. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors' Steve Kerr was formally announced as the next head coach of the U.S. men's basketball team on Monday. Kerr takes over for current San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, who guided Team USA to a gold medal at the Summer Games in Tokyo. Kerr was a member of Popovich's coaching staff at the Tokyo Games. Advertisement

"It was a surprise, to be honest with you," Kerr told reporters Monday. "Even though we spent the whole summer together in Tokyo ... it was just a wonderful experience to be part of USA Basketball. But you just don't stop and think, 'Oh, maybe I'll be the head coach.' It's not something you even dream about.

"So you don't even afford yourself that time and say, 'I wonder if.' You just put your head down, you work -- when this call came, it gave me chills. It's an opportunity of a lifetime, and I can't wait to work with all these guys."

Kerr will lead the Americans -- if they qualify -- into the 2023 Basketball World Cup and the 2024 Olympics in Paris. His assistant coaches will be Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams and Gonzaga Bulldogs coach Mark Few.

The 56-year-old Kerr would be the 16th different coach to guide the U.S. men into an Olympics. Of those previous 15 coaches, 13 have emerged with gold.

Kerr has captured three NBA championships as head coach of the Warriors. He has won five more titles as a player.