NBA
Dec. 16, 2021 / 8:13 AM

Watch: Pelicans' Devonte' Graham nets 61-foot buzzer beater to sink Thunder

By Alex Butler

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Devonte' Graham sank a shot from beyond half court as the final buzzer sounded to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a dramatic walk-off win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 61-foot buzzer beater gave the Pelicans a 113-110 win Wednesday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

"That's definitely the best game-winner I've had," Graham told reporters. "Every one is memorable, but a full-court shot like that? Gotta be ranked No. 1."

The Pelicans led 110-107 when Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tied the score with a 30-foot shot with 1.4 seconds remaining.

Pelicans guard Josh Hart then picked up the ball and fired an inbound pass to Graham to spark the final sequence.

Graham ran from left to right, took a dribble and launched his deep attempt. The shot flew high above the basket before it dropped at the last moment and fell through the net. Pelicans players mobbed Graham in celebration of the dramatic finish.

Graham totaled 15 points, eight assists and four rebounds in the win. Small forward Brandon Ingram scored a game-high 34 points for the Pelicans. Center Jonas Valanciunas totaled 19 points and 16 rebounds in the win.

Gilgeous-Alexander paced the Thunder with a team-high 33 points.

The game featured 15 lead changes and was tied 14 times. The Thunder outscored the Pelicans 52-26 off the bench and led by as many as 12 points.

The Pelicans (9-21) host the Milwaukee Bucks (19-11) at 8 p.m. EST Friday at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

The Thunder (8-19) host the Los Angeles Clippers (16-13) at 8 p.m. Saturday at Paycom Center.

