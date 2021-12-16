Pelicans' Zion Williamson gets foot injection, to be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, shown Jan. 15, 2021, has yet to play in a game this season. File Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Pelicans announced Thursday that star forward Zion Williamson received an injection in his injured right foot to stimulate bone healing. The team said in a statement that Williamson will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks once further imaging on the foot can take place. Advertisement

Earlier this week, Williamson traveled to Los Angeles to consult with Dr. Richard Ferkel of Southern California Orthopedic Institute. Ferkel, who teamed up with the Pelicans' medical staff to perform the initial surgery on Williamson's fractured foot, gave him the injection Wednesday.

"I don't necessarily want to speak for him but I have spoken to him, but it's just been frustrating for everyone," Pelicans head coach Willie Green told reporters Thursday. "It's been frustrating for him, his family.

"We're continuing to navigate adversity. We want to be encouraging and hopeful. It's just something that he's dealing with and we're all dealing with as an organization. We just have to try and keep getting through it. But it's been tough."

The Pelicans noted that Williamson will be restricted to low-impact, partial weight-bearing activities for an extended period.

The 21-year-old Williamson, who fractured the foot during off-season workouts, has yet to appear in an NBA game this season.

Without Williamson in the lineup, the Pelicans have a 9-21 record in the 2021-22 campaign. New Orleans is coming off a last-second win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.