Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (L), shown Oct. 10, 2021, has averaged 19.6 points, 8.4 assists and 7.8 rebounds this season. File Photo by Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers placed guards Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley in the NBA's health and safety protocols Thursday, the team announced. Westbrook and Bradley didn't join the Lakers on their flight to Minnesota for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, according to the team. The Lakers now have five players -- Westbrook, Bradley, Dwight Howard, Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Monk -- in the league's COVID-19 protocols. Advertisement

In addition, the Lakers have been without veteran forward Trevor Ariza (ankle) and guard Kendrick Nunn (knee) since the preseason.

ESPN reported that Los Angeles -- if granted a hardship exemption by the league -- plans to sign free-agent guard Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract Friday. The exemption was put into place to allow a club to exceed the full 15-man roster limit if dealing with illnesses to at least four players simultaneously for a minimum of two weeks.

The Lakers began a three-game road swing with a 107-104 overtime victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. L.A. has upcoming matchups against the T-Wolves on Friday and the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Advertisement

Westbrook has averaged 19.6 points, 8.4 assists and 7.8 rebounds over 29 games this season, his first with the Lakers. Bradley is averaging 5.8 points and 2.5 rebounds in the 2021-22 campaign.

More than 60 NBA players have entered the league's health and safety protocols this season, including more than 47 this month.