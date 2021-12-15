Kevin Durant logs triple double, leads Nets to OT win vs. Raptors

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (R) scored a game-high 34 points in a win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday in Brooklyn. Photo by Jason Szenes/EPA-EFE

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Kevin Durant logged a 34-point, 13-rebound, 11-assist triple double to lead a shorthanded Brooklyn Nets team to a thrilling overtime victory over the Toronto Raptors in Brooklyn. The NBA's scoring leader made 12 of 29 field goal attempts and 8 of 8 free throw attempts in the 131-129 triumph Tuesday at Barclays Center. Nets guard Patty Mills chipped in 30 points. Advertisement

"It was an amazing test for us," Durant told reporters. "I like how we responded throughout the whole game, hitting them first and taking their punch, then turning it up in the fourth quarter and overtime.

"I'm so proud to be a part of this group and to play with these young dudes. I was gassed for sure."

The Nets entered the game with seven players in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocol, including starters James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge and DeAndre' Bembry. Durant, who dealt with right ankle soreness, was upgraded from a questionable status hours before the game.

The game featured nine lead changes and was tied six times. The Nets outscored the Raptors 28-16 off the bench and 58-50 in the paint.

The Raptors opened with a 7-2 run off the tip off. The Nets ended the first quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 33-32 edge into the second. They opened that frame on an 11-3 run to take a 44-35 edge and led 66-56 at halftime.

The Raptors went on a 10-3 run to start the third, cutting the deficit to five. They later used another 14-1 run to take a 94-84 edge with 2:21 left in the frame. The Raptors took a 100-91 advantage into the fourth.

The Nets chipped away at the Raptors lead to start the finale frame. Mills scored 16 points down the stretch, including the Nets' final 14 points in regulation. He made a 3-pointer with 13.1 seconds remaining to tie the score at 120-120 and force overtime.

The Raptors scored the first four points of the bonus period before Durant caught fire. The star forward hit three-consecutive jump shots to give his team a 126-124 edge. Mills followed with another jumper to push the advantage to four points and the Nets never trailed again.

Kessler Edwards scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds off the Nets bench. Nic Claxton and Blake Griffin scored 16 and 13 points, respectively. Nets guard David Duke Jr. recorded 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Guard Fred VanVleet paced the Raptors with 31 points and nine assists. Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent Jr. scored 25 points apiece in the loss. Raptors forward Scottie Barnes chipped in 23 points and 12 rebounds.

The Nets (20-8) host the Philadelphia 76ers (15-13) at 7:30 p.m. EST Thursday at Barclays Center. The Raptors (13-15) host the Golden State Warriors (23-5) at 7:30 p.m. EST Saturday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.