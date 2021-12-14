Trending
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry breaks NBA's all-time 3-point record

By Connor Grott
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry breaks NBA's all-time 3-point record
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30), shown Dec. 6, surpassed Ray Allen to become the NBA's all-time leader in 3-pointers made. File Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry shattered Hall of Fame guard Ray Allen's NBA record for most career 3-pointers Tuesday night against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Curry became the league's 3-point king by knocking down the 2,974th triple of his career in the first quarter against the Knicks. The historic shot came with 7:33 remaining in the frame as Curry drained a 28-footer from the right wing off a pass from forward Andrew Wiggins.

The Warriors quickly fouled and called a timeout to allow Curry to celebrate the milestone. He received a hug from teammate Draymond Green as other players walked on the court to congratulate him.

Curry then took the ball and handed it to his father, Dell, on the court as the crowd at Madison Square Garden gave him a standing ovation. Curry eventually went back to center court and shared a moment with Allen, who was in attendance for the record-breaking performance.

The 33-year-old Curry has made a 3-point shot in 152 straight games, a streak that began Dec. 1, 2018. That streak is second only to his 157-game stretch with at least one 3-pointer from Nov. 13, 2014, to Nov. 3, 2016.

RELATED New Orleans Pelicans' Kira Lewis Jr. out for season with torn ACL

Curry is an early favorite to capture his third career MVP award this season. Through 26 games this year, he has averaged 27 points, 6.3 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals.

RELATED Injured Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant placed in NBA's COVID-19 protocols

