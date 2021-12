Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic (77), shown June 2, 2021, suffered an ankle sprain in mid-November. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will be sidelined for his third consecutive game Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers because of left ankle soreness, the team announced Tuesday. Doncic sprained that ankle during a game against the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 15. He missed the Mavericks' next three games and has endured persistent soreness since. Advertisement

The 22-year-old Doncic twisted the ankle again during Friday's road loss to the Indiana Pacers and was held out of back-to-back games against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets this week. Dallas has a 2-4 record without the All-Star guard in the lineup this season.

Doncic, who also missed the Mavs' contest against the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 4 due to the left ankle issue, said after Friday's loss to the Pacers that he probably shouldn't have finished that game.

"I probably shouldn't have played the fourth [quarter]," Doncic told reporters. "I wasn't feeling very good, but I tried to be out there."

In 21 games this season, Doncic has averaged 25.6 points, 8.5 assists, eight rebounds and one steal.