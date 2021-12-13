Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Dec. 13, 2021 / 8:46 PM

NBA postpones Chicago Bulls' next 2 games amid COVID-19 outbreak

By Connor Grott
NBA postpones Chicago Bulls' next 2 games amid COVID-19 outbreak
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (L), shown April 14, 2021, is among the 10 Bulls players currently in the NBA's health and safety protocols. File Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The NBA has postponed the Chicago Bulls' next two games to give the franchise additional time to overcome a recent COVID-19 outbreak that has sidelined 10 of its players.

In a statement released Monday, the league said it is rescheduling the Bulls-Pistons matchup Tuesday in Chicago and the Bulls-Raptors game Thursday in Toronto for future dates. The coronavirus-related postponements are the first of the 2021-22 season for the NBA.

Advertisement

The Bulls were down to the league minimum of eight players after forward Alize Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 and entered the health and safety protocols Monday. Among those remaining eight, many of them weren't among the team's top regular rotation players.

Johnson joins a lengthy list of Bulls players in the NBA's protocols that includes DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Coby White, Troy Brown Jr., Javonte Green, Matt Thomas, Stanley Johnson, Ayo Dosunmu and Derrick Jones Jr.

Once a player enters the league's health and safety protocols, they must self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days or until they return two negative PCR tests within a 24-hour window.

Advertisement

The Bulls have placed at least one new player into the protocols for three consecutive days since their outbreak began at the start of the month. The club didn't conduct an organized practice Monday.

Read More

Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan enters NBA's COVID-19 protocols Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic to miss multiple games after positive COVID-19 test Injured Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant placed in NBA's COVID-19 protocols

Latest Headlines

Kevin Durant scores season-high 51, leads Nets past Pistons
NBA // 12 hours ago
Kevin Durant scores season-high 51, leads Nets past Pistons
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Kevin Durant scored an NBA-season-high 51 points to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 116-104 win over the Detroit Pistons in Detroit.
Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle out multiple games after positive COVID-19 test
NBA // 3 days ago
Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle out multiple games after positive COVID-19 test
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle will be out multiple games after testing positive for COVID-19, the team announced.
New Orleans Pelicans' Kira Lewis Jr. out for season with torn ACL
NBA // 3 days ago
New Orleans Pelicans' Kira Lewis Jr. out for season with torn ACL
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL and Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee.
Lowry, Martin help shorthanded Heat upset Bucks
NBA // 4 days ago
Lowry, Martin help shorthanded Heat upset Bucks
MIAMI, Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Caleb Martin scored a game-high 28 points in his second start this season to lead the Miami Heat to a 113-104 upset win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at FTX Arena in Miami.
Injured Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant placed in NBA's COVID-19 protocols
NBA // 4 days ago
Injured Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant placed in NBA's COVID-19 protocols
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant was placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols, the team announced.
Indiana Pacers' T.J. McConnell likely out for season after wrist surgery
NBA // 5 days ago
Indiana Pacers' T.J. McConnell likely out for season after wrist surgery
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell could miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery Tuesday to repair a torn ligament in his right wrist.
Portland Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum suffers collapsed lung, out indefinitely
NBA // 5 days ago
Portland Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum suffers collapsed lung, out indefinitely
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard C.J. McCollum is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with a right pneumothorax, which is a collapsed lung.
Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan enters NBA's COVID-19 protocols
NBA // 6 days ago
Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan enters NBA's COVID-19 protocols
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan was forced to miss Monday night's game against the Denver Nuggets after entering the NBA's health and safety protocols.
Milwaukee Bucks bring back veteran guard Wesley Matthews
NBA // 1 week ago
Milwaukee Bucks bring back veteran guard Wesley Matthews
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Veteran swingman Wesley Matthews has inked a short-term contract to return to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban purchases 77-acre town in Texas
NBA // 1 week ago
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban purchases 77-acre town in Texas
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks owner and billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban bought the entire town of Mustang, Texas, which sits about 60 miles south of Dallas in Navarro County.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler among injured from NFL's Week 14
Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler among injured from NFL's Week 14
Rams' Jalen Ramsey, Tyler Higbee added to COVID-19 list ahead of 'MNF'
Rams' Jalen Ramsey, Tyler Higbee added to COVID-19 list ahead of 'MNF'
Aaron Rodgers throws 4 TDs, leads Packers past Bears
Aaron Rodgers throws 4 TDs, leads Packers past Bears
Ex-Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers, top 2021 prospect, to transfer to Texas
Ex-Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers, top 2021 prospect, to transfer to Texas
Kevin Durant scores season-high 51, leads Nets past Pistons
Kevin Durant scores season-high 51, leads Nets past Pistons
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement