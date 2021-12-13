Trending
NBA
Dec. 13, 2021 / 8:57 AM

Kevin Durant scores season-high 51, leads Nets past Pistons

By Alex Butler
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant totaled 51 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in 41 minutes against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday in Detroit. Photo by Jason Szenes/EPA-EFE

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Kevin Durant scored an NBA season-high 51 points to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 116-104 win over the Detroit Pistons in Detroit.

Durant made 16 of 31 shots from the field, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range, in the victory Sunday at Little Caesars Arena. He also totaled nine assists and seven rebounds.

"We were turning the ball over more than we should, and I was doing as much of that as anyone, so I figured I better just keep shooting," Durant told reporters.

Durant leads the NBA with 29.4 points per game this season. The 11-time All-Star and four-time scoring champion is averaging 23.5 points per game in December.

RELATED New Orleans Pelicans' Kira Lewis Jr. out for season with torn ACL

"He was just incredible," Nets coach Steve Nash said. "Not only does he score 51, but he had assists and rebounds. He even had a couple blocks and played incredible defense in the fourth quarter.''

Sunday's game featured six lead changes and was tied four times. The Nets led by as many as 16 points and held a 25-18 advantage in points scored off fast breaks. Durant scored 29 points in the second half.

The Nets started the game with an 8-2 run and led by as many as 13 points in the first quarter. They took a 31-24 edge into the second.

RELATED Injured Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant placed in NBA's COVID-19 protocols

The Pistons opened the second with a 16-2 run to take a 42-39 edge midway through the quarter. The Nets responded and held a 60-47 advantage at halftime.

The Pistons went on a 14-2 run to start the third and took a 91-86 lead into the final frame, despite Durant's 16 points in the quarter.

Durant sparked a 19-1 run to open the fourth to give the Nets a 105-92 lead with 6:27 remaining. The Pistons outscored the Nets 12-11 down the stretch, but couldn't close the deficit.

RELATED Indiana Pacers' T.J. McConnell likely out for season after wrist surgery

Pistons guard Cade Cunningham scored a team-high 26 points in the loss. Frank Jackson chipped in 25 points off the Pistons bench.

Nets guard Patty Mills and center LaMarcus Aldridge scored 18 and 15 points, respectively, in the victory. Cam Thomas chipped in 13 points off the Nets bench.

The Nets (19-8) host the Toronto Raptors (12-14) at 7:30 p.m. EST Tuesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Pistons (4-22) face the Chicago Bulls (17-10) at 8 p.m. EST Tuesday at United Center in Chicago.

