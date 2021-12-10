Trending
NBA
Dec. 10, 2021 / 7:28 PM

Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle out multiple games after positive COVID-19 test

By Connor Grott
Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle out multiple games after positive COVID-19 test
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle, shown Dec. 2, 2014, will miss his first matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle will be out multiple games after testing positive for COVID-19, the team announced Friday.

Due to the positive test, Carlisle missed his first matchup against the Dallas Mavericks -- the franchise he coached for 13 seasons before resigning this past off-season -- on Friday.

Pacers assistant coach Lloyd Pierce will serve as interim head coach in Carlisle's absence, according to the team. After Friday's contest against the Mavericks, the Pacers are off until a meeting against the Golden State Warriors on Monday. Indiana has three games scheduled for next week.

"There was a lot of precautionary steps by the organization and then it was just a matter of what to do next," Pierce told reporters. "We came in between 8 and 9 [Friday] morning and tested -- anyone they recommended for testing and pretty much anyone else we thought needed to be tested."

RELATED Injured Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant placed in NBA's COVID-19 protocols

Pacers guard Justin Holiday is the only player on the team who won't play because of COVID-19. He entered the NBA's health and safety protocols Nov. 30 and was listed as out before Friday's game.

ESPN reported that Carlisle entered the league's protocols Thursday after returning a positive result on a rapid test. The Pacers also canceled practice that day out of "an abundance of caution."

The 62-year-old Carlisle, who is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot, was experiencing "mild symptoms," according to ESPN.

RELATED Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan enters NBA's COVID-19 protocols

Carlisle is in his second stint as head coach of the Pacers. He coached the team from 2003-07, reaching the playoffs three times in four seasons.

RELATED New Orleans Pelicans' Kira Lewis Jr. out for season with torn ACL

