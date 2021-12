Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (L), shown Nov. 26, 2021, suffered the injury during Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. File Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard C.J. McCollum is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with a right pneumothorax, which is a collapsed lung. The team announced that McCollum's lung injury was discovered Tuesday after the veteran guard underwent a CT scan. The Blazers said McCollum didn't travel with the team for Wednesday's game at the Golden State Warriors. Advertisement

McCollum sustained the injury during the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics, and the team said he will be further evaluated before a prognosis and status is determined.

The 30-year-old McCollum wasn't in the lineup for the Trail Blazers' 102-90 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. Portland also was without All-Star point guard Damian Lillard (abdomen) and reserve guard Anfernee Simons (ankle) in that defeat.

McCollum has started all 24 games he has appeared in this season. He has averaged 20.6 points, 4.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds over 35.3 minutes per game.

The Trail Blazers have struggled to begin the 2021-22 campaign. With Monday's loss, Portland dropped to 11-14 this season and fell to 10th in the Western Conference standings.