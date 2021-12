Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (C), shown Jan. 17, 2021, sustained the wrist injury during the Pacers' loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell could miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery Tuesday to repair a torn ligament in his right wrist. The Pacers said in a statement that McConnell will remain in a cast for at least 10 to 12 weeks after having the procedure to repair a torn scapholunate ligament at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. Advertisement

Indiana said it will re-evaluate McConnell's status and provide an estimated timeline for his return after that period. ESPN reported that McConnell is expected to be out for the season, while the Indianapolis Star reported that it's "very unlikely" he returns before March.

McConnell suffered the wrist injury during the Pacers' loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 1. He has missed two games since that matchup.

The 29-year-old McConnell, playing in his seventh NBA season, has averaged 8.4 points, 4.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds over 24.2 minutes per game in the 2021-22 campaign.

McConnell is in the first season of a four-year, $35.2 million contract that he signed in August.

The Pacers (10-16) are scheduled to host the New York Knicks (11-12) on Wednesday night. Indiana currently sits 13th in the Eastern Conference standings.