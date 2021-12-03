Trending
Dec. 3, 2021 / 10:41 PM

Milwaukee Bucks bring back veteran guard Wesley Matthews

By Connor Grott
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Wesley Matthews (R), shown Feb. 12, 2021, spent last season with the Lakers after starting 67 games for the Milwaukee Bucks two years ago. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Veteran swingman Wesley Matthews has inked a short-term contract to return to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks announced the signing of Matthews on Friday, bringing him back to the team after he spent the 2019-20 campaign with them.

Matthews, who played high school basketball in Madison, Wis., and collegiately at Marquette, started 67 games for the Bucks in that 2019-20 season. He spent last year with the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Wesley is a proven veteran whose shooting, defense and experience will help us," Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement. "He is familiar with Coach Bud's system and our team. We're excited to have him back with us."

The 35-year-old Matthews has averaged 12.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 849 career games (740 starts) for the Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers, Bucks and Lakers.

Matthews, who went undrafted in the 2009 NBA Draft, will wear No. 23 with the Bucks.

In a corresponding roster move, the Bucks waived rookie guard Georgios Kalaitzakis.

