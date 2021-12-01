Trending
NBA
Dec. 1, 2021 / 8:25 AM

Deandre Ayton leads Suns over Warriors for 17th straight win

By Alex Butler
Deandre Ayton leads Suns over Warriors for 17th straight win
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton made 11 of 19 shots and totaled 11 rebounds in a win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday in Phoenix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Deandre Ayton totaled a game-high 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Phoenix Suns to a win over the Golden State Warriors and extend the team's franchise-record win streak to 17 consecutive games.

Warriors star guard Stephen Curry made just 3 of 14 3-point attempts in the 104-96 loss Tuesday at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

"I was aggressive, but took what the defense gave me," Ayton told reporters. "Still putting pressure on the rim, but being more of a threat down low and trying to put some baskets up when our plays weren't going well."

The game featured seven lead changes and was tied 10 times. The Suns edged the Warriors 46-40 in points in the paint and 39-33 in bench points. The Warriors also totaled 22 turnovers and scored just 42 points in the second half.

"Credit to their length and effort," Curry told reporters. "We were rushing a lot of possessions and had unforced turnovers.

"When there were other options out there, we were kinda throwing it around. They are a really good team with good chemistry. They were flying around."

Guard Jordan Poole scored 16 points in the first quarter to help the Warriors take a 35-31 edge into the second frame. The Suns outscored the Warriors 25-19 in the quarter and led 56-54 at halftime. The Suns used a 14-2 run to spark the second-quarter rally.

Each team scored 24 points in the third and the Suns took a two-point advantage into the final frame. Ayton scored eight points and the Suns outscored the Warriors 24-18 down the stretch to earn their 17th-straight win.

Curry, who scored just one point over the final 12 minutes, totaled 12 points in the loss. Poole led the Warriors with 28 points.

Chris Paul totaled 15 points, 11 assists, six rebounds and five steals for the Suns. Cameron Johnson and Jae Crowder chipped in 14 points apiece in the victory.

The Suns (18-3) host the Detroit Pistons (4-17) at 9 p.m. EST Thursday at Footprint Center. The Warriors (18-3) host the Suns in a rematch at 10 p.m. EST Friday at Chase Center in San Francisco.

