Nov. 30, 2021 / 7:35 PM

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James enters NBA's COVID-19 protocols

By Connor Grott
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James revealed in late September that he had received the COVID-19 vaccine. File Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is expected to miss multiple games after entering the NBA's health and safety protocols.

The Lakers announced that James will miss Tuesday's road game against the Sacramento Kings after his placement in the league's protocols. Under the NBA's guidelines, the 17-time All-Star selection could be sidelined for additional games beyond that matchup against the Kings.

If a player has a confirmed positive test result for COVID-19, the NBA mandates a minimum 10-day isolation period without any physical activity. After that period, a player must undergo a cardiac screening and reconditioning to be cleared to return.

Within that 10-day window, the Lakers are scheduled to play the Kings (Tuesday), Los Angeles Clippers (Friday), Boston Celtics (Dec. 7), Memphis Grizzlies (Dec. 9) and Oklahoma City Thunder (Dec. 10).

James revealed in late September that he had been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

"I know that I was very skeptical about it all," he said at the Lakers' media day. "But after doing my research and things of that nature, I felt like it was best suited not only for me but for my family and my friends. And that's why I decided to do it."

Entering Tuesday night's game against the Kings, James has already missed 11 of the Lakers' 22 games due to injuries and a suspension. Los Angeles has a 7-4 record with James in the lineup this season and a 4-7 mark without him.

The 36-year-old James has averaged 25.8 points, 6.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds this season for the Lakers.

