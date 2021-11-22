Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Nov. 22, 2021 / 8:11 AM

LeBron James, Isaiah Stewart ejected after on-court brawl

By Alex Butler
LeBron James, Isaiah Stewart ejected after on-court brawl
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was ejected for the second time of his career in the third quarter on Sunday in Detroit. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- LeBron James hit Isaiah Stewart in the eye, prompting and on-court brawl and ejections for the forwards in the third quarter of a Los Angeles Lakers victory over the Detroit Pistons.

The melee occurred with 9:18 remaining in the quarter Sunday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The Lakers won 121-116.

Advertisement

The altercation could lead to additional fines or suspensions from the NBA. James and Stewart did not speak to reporters after the game. The early exit marked the second ejection of James' career.

"Everyone in the league knows LeBron's not a dirty guy," Lakers forward Anthony Davis told reporters. "In fact, when he knew he hit him, as soon as he did it, he looked back at him like, 'Oh, my bad. I didn't try to do it.'"

RELATED Stephen Curry nets 40, nine 3s as Warriors rally past Cavaliers

The Pistons held a 77-66 advantage about three minutes into the quarter when forward Jerami Grant stepped up to the foul line to shoot a free throw. Grant released and made the shot, giving the Pistons a 12-point lead.

James and Stewart pushed each other for position during the play, attempting to improve their ability to pull down a potential rebound.

Advertisement

James pulled back his left arm and backhanded Stewart's face. The hit caused blood to seep out near Stewart's right eye.

RELATED Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 47, leads Bucks over Lakers

Stewart got up and attempted to get back to James, but Pistons and Lakers players kept them apart. Pistons players and staff members brought Stewart to the other side of the court, but the forward broke free and spinted back toward James.

Stewart ran through the arms of several staff members and knocked down others to return to Lakers players. He was then escorted back to the tunnel.

James was given a Flagrant-Type-2 personal foul and ejected. Stewart was given two technical fouls and ejected.

The Pistons led 99-84 to end the third quarter. The Lakers outscored the Pistons 37-17 in the fourth. Lakers guard Russell Westbrook scored 15 of his 26 points in the final 12 minutes. Lakers forward Anthony Davis scored 12 of his team-high 30 points in the fourth quarter.

Grant scored a game-high 36 points in the loss. Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham totaled 13 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

James totaled 10 points and five assists in 21:26. Stewart totaled four points, one assist and one rebound.

"It was a tough play with Isaiah," Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. "His eye got cracked all the way open, and he was upset for a reason. So, I don't think James is a dirty player, but again, it got them going."

Advertisement

The Lakers (9-9) face the New York Knicks (9-8) at 7:30 p.m. EST Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Pistons (4-12) host the Miami Heat (11-6) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena.

Moments from LeBron James' career

St. Vincent-St. Mary High School senior LeBron James (L) drives around a Zanesvuille defender in Akron, Ohio, on February 14, 2003. James is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. A couple months later, the Cleveland Cavaliers coach was suspended because James worked out with the team before he graduated from high school. Photo by Tom Cammett/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton out for season after meniscus surgery
NBA // 2 days ago
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton out for season after meniscus surgery
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Collin Sexton will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.
Stephen Curry nets 40, nine 3s as Warriors rally past Cavaliers
NBA // 3 days ago
Stephen Curry nets 40, nine 3s as Warriors rally past Cavaliers
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry totaled 40 points and made nine 3-pointers for the second-consecutive game to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 104-89 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Warriors improved to an NBA-best 13-2.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 47, leads Bucks over Lakers
NBA // 4 days ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 47, leads Bucks over Lakers
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 47 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a narrow win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Staples Center changing name to Crypto.com Arena
NBA // 5 days ago
Staples Center changing name to Crypto.com Arena
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Los Angeles' Staples Center will get a new name next month, arena owner AEG announced Wednesday. Starting on Christmas, the home of the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers will be known as Crypto.com Arena.
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson cleared for contact, nearing return
NBA // 5 days ago
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson cleared for contact, nearing return
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in contact drills as he nears a return to the court.
T-Wolves fined $250K for off-season workouts at Alex Rodriguez's Miami home
NBA // 6 days ago
T-Wolves fined $250K for off-season workouts at Alex Rodriguez's Miami home
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The NBA has fined the Minnesota Timberwolves $250,000 for organizing off-season practices and workout sessions outside of the Minnesota area in early September.
Chris McGowan, Portland Trail Blazers' president and CEO, resigns
NBA // 1 week ago
Chris McGowan, Portland Trail Blazers' president and CEO, resigns
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Portland Trail Blazers President and CEO Chris McGowan has opted to step down from his position after nine years with the organization.
Rudy Gobert, Myles Turner among 4 fined after Jazz-Pacers scuffle
NBA // 1 week ago
Rudy Gobert, Myles Turner among 4 fined after Jazz-Pacers scuffle
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Utah Jazz star center Rudy Gobert and Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner were among four players fined by the NBA on Friday after the pair got into an altercation during Thursday's game.
Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk out at least 6 weeks due to knee sprain
NBA // 1 week ago
Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk out at least 6 weeks due to knee sprain
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Detroit Pistons power forward Kelly Olynyk will be out at least six weeks because of a sprained left knee, the team announced.
Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic to miss multiple games after positive COVID-19 test
NBA // 1 week ago
Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic to miss multiple games after positive COVID-19 test
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls starting center Nikola Vucevic will miss multiple games after entering the NBA's health and safety protocols Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kittle, Freiermuth lead Week 11 fantasy football tight end rankings
Kittle, Freiermuth lead Week 11 fantasy football tight end rankings
Herbert, Ekeler lead Chargers to shootout victory over Steelers on SNF
Herbert, Ekeler lead Chargers to shootout victory over Steelers on SNF
Fantasy football: Prescott, Allen lead Week 11 quarterback rankings
Fantasy football: Prescott, Allen lead Week 11 quarterback rankings
Mixon, Chubb, Dillon lead Week 11 fantasy football running back rankings
Mixon, Chubb, Dillon lead Week 11 fantasy football running back rankings
College football: Florida fires coach Dan Mullen; no timetable for replacement
College football: Florida fires coach Dan Mullen; no timetable for replacement
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement