Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (C), shown March 14, 2021, injured his knee during a game against the New York Knicks on Nov. 7.

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Collin Sexton will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. Sexton injured his knee during the Cavs' Nov. 7 game against the New York Knicks. The team didn't provide an update on his injury until Friday, when they said Sexton had season-ending surgery Wednesday in Atlanta. Advertisement

"Sexton underwent successful surgery on Nov. 17 to repair a meniscus tear after additional evaluation over the past week determined that surgery was the best course of action to treat the affected area," the team said in a statement. "The procedure was performed by Dr. Kyle Hammond at Emory University Sports Medicine Center in Atlanta and his return to basketball activities will be updated as appropriate."

Sexton was second on the Cavaliers in scoring with 16 points per game this season. He also averaged 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists over Cleveland's first 11 games.

The loss of the 22-year-old Sexton is a significant blow for the Cavaliers, who got off to a strong start but have since been decimated by injuries. Rookie big man Evan Mobley is expected to miss a month with a sprained elbow.

In total, the Cavs were missing six regulars in Thursday night's loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Cleveland (9-8) is scheduled to host the Brooklyn Nets (12-5) on Monday.