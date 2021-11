The NBA said the Minnesota Timberwolves violated a series of league rules that prevent teams from arranging or paying for off-season practices or workout sessions for their players in an outside market. Photo courtesy of Bobak Ha'Eri/Wikimedia Commons

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The NBA has fined the Minnesota Timberwolves $250,000 for organizing off-season practices and workout sessions outside of the Minnesota area in early September. In a statement released Monday, the NBA said the T-Wolves were issued the fine for a violation of league rules that prevent teams "from arranging or paying for off-season practice or group workout sessions for their players outside a team's home market." Advertisement

According to the league, the infractions occurred in connection with Timberwolves' player activities in Miami a few months ago.

The gathering, which included workouts and a reported team dinner, took place this past summer at the South Florida home of new T-Wolves minority owner Alex Rodriguez, the three-time American League MVP and current MLB broadcaster for FOX Sports and ESPN.

Marc Lore, a former Walmart executive, posted photos of the gathering on Twitter, including pictures of him shooting a basketball during a practice.

Rodriguez and Lore are set to become majority owners of the Timberwolves and the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx in 2023 after they purchased the teams from Glen Taylor -- who has owned the T-Wolves since 1994 and the Lynx since 1999 -- for $1.5 billion in April.

Entering Monday's game against the Phoenix Suns, the Timberwolves had a 4-8 record and sat 12th in the Western Conference standings. Minnesota has made just one playoff appearance since 2004.