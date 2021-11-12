Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Nov. 12, 2021 / 11:03 PM

Rudy Gobert, Myles Turner among 4 fined after Jazz-Pacers scuffle

By Connor Grott
Rudy Gobert, Myles Turner among 4 fined after Jazz-Pacers scuffle
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, shown June 12, 2021, was fined $35,000 for initiating the on-court altercation during Thursday's game against the Indiana Pacers. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Utah Jazz star center Rudy Gobert and Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner were among four players fined by the NBA on Friday after the pair got into an altercation during Thursday's game.

Gobert was issued a $35,000 fine for initiating the on-court scuffle, while Turner was fined $25,000 for escalating the incident, the league said in a news release. Jazz players Donovan Mitchell ($30,000) and Joe Ingles ($20,000) also were fined for their roles in the incident.

Advertisement

The scrum began after Gobert appeared to pull Turner down to the floor with him after Turner blocked Gobert's shot at the rim late in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's game. Turner responded by shoving Gobert in the back, which led the Jazz center to try and wrestle Turner to the ground.

Mitchell and Ingles both joined the melee as members of both teams converged near the Jazz's bench area. Gobert, Turner, Mitchell and Ingles were all ejected from the contest.

Advertisement
RELATED Nuggets' Nikola Jokic suspended 1 game; Heat's Markieff Morris, Jimmy Butler fined

The NBA said Mitchell received a fine for "escalating an on-court altercation by verbally taunting an opponent," while Ingles was fined for "making inappropriate contact" with a referee during the incident.

After the game, Mitchell said the scuffle occurred because of built-up frustration over the officials allowing too much contact in the matchup.

"That whole thing could have been avoided -- just draw the line early, as opposed to letting it build up for the whole game," Mitchell said.

RELATED Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk out at least 6 weeks due to knee sprain

The Pacers earned a 111-100 win over the Jazz on Thursday at Vivint Arena.

RELATED Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic to miss multiple games after positive COVID-19 test

Latest Headlines

Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk out at least 6 weeks due to knee sprain
NBA // 23 hours ago
Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk out at least 6 weeks due to knee sprain
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Detroit Pistons power forward Kelly Olynyk will be out at least six weeks because of a sprained left knee, the team announced.
Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic to miss multiple games after positive COVID-19 test
NBA // 23 hours ago
Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic to miss multiple games after positive COVID-19 test
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls starting center Nikola Vucevic will miss multiple games after entering the NBA's health and safety protocols Thursday.
Westbrook, Monk, Davis help Lakers edge Heat in OT
NBA // 1 day ago
Westbrook, Monk, Davis help Lakers edge Heat in OT
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A Russell Westbrook triple double and and a season-high 18 3-pointers helped the Los Angeles Lakers hold off the Miami Heat in a wild overtime game, which featured 33 lead changes in Los Angeles.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic suspended 1 game; Heat's Markieff Morris, Jimmy Butler fined
NBA // 2 days ago
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic suspended 1 game; Heat's Markieff Morris, Jimmy Butler fined
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is suspended for one game for a recent blindside shove of Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris, the NBA announced. Morris and Jimmy Butler received fines for their roles in the incident.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic 'feels bad' for Markieff Morris hit, Heat critical of 'dirty' play
NBA // 3 days ago
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic 'feels bad' for Markieff Morris hit, Heat critical of 'dirty' play
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic said he "feels bad" for his blindside hit on forward Markieff Morris during a Denver Nuggets win over the Miami Heat. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra called the play "dirty" in his postgame comments.
Warriors' Stephen Curry explodes for 50 points vs. Hawks
NBA // 3 days ago
Warriors' Stephen Curry explodes for 50 points vs. Hawks
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Sharpshooter Stephen Curry made nine 3-pointers and scored 50 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 127-113 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Curry also totaled 10 assists and seven rebounds in the victory.
Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. sidelined for 'foreseeable future'
NBA // 3 days ago
Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. sidelined for 'foreseeable future'
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. is out for the "foreseeable future" while he continues to undergo additional testing on his back, head coach Michael Malone said.
76ers superstar Joel Embiid tests positive for COVID-19, to miss multiple games
NBA // 4 days ago
76ers superstar Joel Embiid tests positive for COVID-19, to miss multiple games
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid is expected to miss multiple games after entering the NBA's health and safety protocols Monday.
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James to miss multiple games due to abdominal injury
NBA // 1 week ago
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James to miss multiple games due to abdominal injury
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James is expected to miss multiple games because of an abdominal strain.
Watch: Ja Morant completes 360 finish, leads Grizzlies past Nuggets
NBA // 1 week ago
Watch: Ja Morant completes 360 finish, leads Grizzlies past Nuggets
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant showed off his athleticism with an impressive 360-degree layup through defenders in a win over the Denver Nuggets. He totaled 18 points, six assists and six rebounds in the victory.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden sues NFL, commissioner Roger Goodell
Ex-Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden sues NFL, commissioner Roger Goodell
College football: UConn hires ex-UCLA coach Jim Mora as next head coach
College football: UConn hires ex-UCLA coach Jim Mora as next head coach
World Cup qualifiers, football, basketball games pack weekend sports schedule
World Cup qualifiers, football, basketball games pack weekend sports schedule
Kittle, Andrews lead Week 10 fantasy football tight end rankings
Kittle, Andrews lead Week 10 fantasy football tight end rankings
Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic to miss multiple games after positive COVID-19 test
Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic to miss multiple games after positive COVID-19 test
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement