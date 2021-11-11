Westbrook, Monk, Davis help Lakers edge Heat in OT

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis totaled 24 points, 13 rebounds and four assists in a win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Photo by Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A Russell Westbrook triple double and a season-high 18 3-pointers helped the Los Angeles Lakers hold off the Miami Heat in a wild overtime game, which featured 33 lead changes in Los Angeles. Westbrook totaled 25 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds in the 120-117 win Wednesday at Staples Center. Lakers guard Malik Monk poured in 27 points off the bench, including 16 in the fourth quarter and overtime. Advertisement

The Lakers played without star forward LeBron James, who is sidelined with an abdominal injury. Heat forward Jimmy Butler sprained his ankle in the first half and did not return.

"We had guys down and were short-handed, but we are in a position where nobody is going to feel sorry for us," Westbrook told reporters. "We gotta compete."

Center Bam Adebayo paced the Heat with 28 points, six steals and four assists. Heat guard Tyler Herro totaled 17 points in the loss.

"It was just a wild game from start to finish," Adebayo said. "We fought through adversity the whole game, but they ended up making a run at the end."

The Lakers shot 47.4% from 3-point range and 50% from the floor. The Heat made just 27% of its 3-point attempts and 41.7% of its total attempts.

Forward Anthony Davis and guard Avery Bradley chipped in 11 points apiece to help the Lakers earn a 28-25 lead in the first quarter.

Herro scored 10 in the second, when the Heat outscored the Lakers 32-27 to take a 57-55 lead at halftime. The Heat outscored the Lakers 29-27 in the third and took an 86-82 edge into the fourth.

The Lakers started the final quarter on a 9-2 run to take a 91-88 lead. The Heat responded with a 12-0 run to go up nine with 6:54 remaining.

The Lakers put together an 8-0 run in the final minute and took 112-110 lead on a Westbrook jump shot with 27.4 seconds remaining. Heat forward P.J. Tucker tipped in a follow-up shot less than four seconds later to tie the score. Westbrook and Davis missed shots on the final possession of regulation, resulting in overtime.

Adebayo dunked in the first points of overtime to give the Heat an early edge. Monk answered with consecutive 3-pointers and Davis made an alley-oop to put the Lakers up 119-114 with 1:55 remaining. The Heat offense then thawed, making just 1 of 5 shots and 1 of 6 free throws down the stretch.

"They made shots," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters. "I think they made three banked 3-pointers. They made some tough shots.

"I was pretty pleased with how we defended and the looks down the stretch. ... I thought we did enough to put ourselves in a position to win. We just couldn't close it out."

Davis totaled 24 points, 13 rebounds and four assists for the Lakers. Bradley chipped in 17 points. Carmelo Anthony and Wayne Ellington scored 12 points apiece off the Lakers bench.

Heat guard Kyle Lowry totaled 18 points, 11 rebounds and six rebounds in the loss. Duncan Robinson and Tucker chipped in 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Heat.

The Heat (7-4) face the Los Angeles Clippers (6-4) at 10:30 p.m. EST Thursday at Staples Center. The Lakers (7-5) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-7) at 10:30 p.m. EST Friday at Staples Center.