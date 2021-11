Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (R), shown Nov. 1, 2021, has averaged 13.6 points and 10.9 rebounds this season. Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls starting center Nikola Vucevic will miss multiple games after entering the NBA's health and safety protocols Thursday. League sources told ESPN, NBC Sports and CBS 2 in Chicago that Vucevic tested positive for COVID-19. The Bulls listed Vucevic in the league's protocols, but the positive test result means the two-time All-Star big man will be sidelined for 10 days or until he records two negative tests 24 hours apart. Advertisement

Vucevic guarded Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid in back-to-back games before Embiid tested positive for the coronavirus last week. NBC Sports Chicago reported that Bulls players and coaches are fully vaccinated.

The 31-year-old Vucevic has notched five double-doubles over his past six games, including an 18-point, 10-rebound outing during the Bulls' 117-107 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

Through 11 games this season, Vucevic has averaged 13.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Bulls (8-3), who are tied with the Washington Wizards for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

In Vucevic's absence, the Bulls are expected to start Tony Bradley at center.

Chicago is set to begin a five-game West Coast road trip Friday against the Western Conference-leading Golden State Warriors.