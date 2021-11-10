Nuggets' Nikola Jokic suspended 1 game; Heat's Markieff Morris, Jimmy Butler fined

1/5

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (R) will miss his team's game Wednesday due to a one-game suspension. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is suspended for one game for a recent blindside shove of Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris, the NBA announced. Morris and Jimmy Butler received fines for their roles in the incident. NBA president of league operations Byron Spruell announced the disciplinary measures Tuesday night in a news release. Advertisement

Spruell said Jokic will not be paid when he serves his suspension for "forcefully shoving" Morris. He will miss the Nuggets home game against the Indiana Pacers at 9 p.m. EST Wednesday in Denver as a result of the suspension.

Morris was fined $50,000 for committing a flagrant foul 2 on Jokic, which Spruell said "initiated" the altercation. Butler was fined $30,000 for "attempting to escalate the altercation" and his failure to comply with an NBA security interview.

The incident occurred with about 2:39 remaining in the Nuggets' 113-96 win over the Heat on Monday at Ball Arena in Denver. Jokic and Morris each were ejected for their roles in the scuffle.

The Nuggets led 111-94 when Jokic brought the ball up the court. He sent a pass past half court when Morris ran in to defend. Morris undercut Jokic as the ball left his hands, putting his left elbow into Jokic's ribs.

Jokic then ran toward Morris as the Heat forward looked the opposite direction. The reigning NBA MVP pulled back his right arm and hit Morris in the back, sending him flying to the ground.

Morris stayed on the ground for a few minutes before Heat trainers ran on to check his status. Heat and Nuggets players met in a scuffle near half court. Referees separated the teams and ejected Jokic and Morris

Butler also received a technical foul for his role in the scuffle, but he was not ejected. Jokic scored 25 points and totaled 15 rebounds and 10 assists in the victory.

The Heat host the Nuggets at 7:30 p.m. EST Nov. 29 at FTX Arena in Miami.