Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Nov. 9, 2021 / 9:39 AM

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic 'feels bad' for Markieff Morris hit, Heat critical of 'dirty' play

By Alex Butler
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic 'feels bad' for Markieff Morris hit, Heat critical of 'dirty' play
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (pictured) was ejected for a technical foul late in a win over the Miami Heat on Monday in Denver. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic said he "feels bad" for his blindside hit on forward Markieff Morris during a Denver Nuggets win over the Miami Heat. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra called the play "dirty" in his postgame comments.

Jokic hit Morris with about 2:39 remaining in the Nuggets' 113-96 victory Monday at Ball Arena in Denver. He was given a technical foul and ejected for the incident.

Advertisement

"It was a stupid play," Jokic told reporters. "I feel bad. I'm not supposed to react that way."

The Nuggets led 111-94 when Jokic brought the ball up the court in transition. He went to send a pass past half court when Morris ran in to defend. Morris undercut Jokic as the ball left his hands, putting his left elbow into Jokic's ribs.

RELATED Title contenders Villanova, Gonzaga, Duke tip off college basketball season

Morris was given a flagrant foul for the infraction. Jokic then ran toward Morris as the Heat forward looked the opposite direction.

The 6-foot-11, 284-pound Nuggets center pulled back his right arm and hit the 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward in the back, sending him flying to the ground.

Advertisement

"I thought it was a little bit over the edge, that's why I reacted," Jokic said of Morris' foul, which he said prompted his blindside hit.

Morris stayed on the ground for a few minutes before Heat trainers ran on to check his status. Heat and Nuggets players met in a scuffle near half court.

Referees separated the teams and ejected Jokic. Heat forward Jimmy Butler also received a technical foul for his role in the scuffle, but he was not ejected.

RELATED NCAA suspends Illinois basketball star Kofi Cockburn 3 games for selling gear

"Obviously we wanted to make sure Markieff was and is OK," Spoelstra told reporters. "That was a very dangerous and dirty play. I thought Markieff [committed] a foul and it was one of those fastbreak, take fouls with his shoulder.

"The play after [by Jokic], that was abovsouly uncalled for. This whole thing could have been a whole lot uglier if Markieff was actually facing Jokic.

"The fact that he had his back turned and he made a play like that, blindsiding him, that's just a very dangerous play."

Advertisement

Jokic scored 25 points and totaled 15 rebounds and 10 assists in the victory. Guard Will Barton also chipped in 25 points for the Nuggets. Morris scored 10 points for the Heat.

Butler led the Heat with 31 points and eight assists. Heat center Bam Adebayo totaled 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Spoelstra said Morris was "moving around OK" after the game, but the veteran forward will get additional tests. The Heat said Morris injured his neck during the sequence.

"Somebody showed me the clip and his head snapped back, that's why I felt bad," Jokic said of Morris.

The Nuggets led by as many as 23 points in the victory. They outscored the Heat 50-26 in the paint and 16-15 off fast breaks.

The Heat (7-3) face the Los Angeles Lakers (6-5) at 10 p.m. EST Wednesday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Nuggets (6-4) host the Indiana Pacers (4-7) at 9 p.m. EST Wednesday at Ball Arena.

Latest Headlines

Warriors' Stephen Curry explodes for 50 points vs. Hawks
NBA // 2 hours ago
Warriors' Stephen Curry explodes for 50 points vs. Hawks
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Sharpshooter Stephen Curry made nine 3-pointers and scored 50 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 127-113 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Curry also totaled 10 assists and seven rebounds in the victory.
Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. sidelined for 'foreseeable future'
NBA // 11 hours ago
Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. sidelined for 'foreseeable future'
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. is out for the "foreseeable future" while he continues to undergo additional testing on his back, head coach Michael Malone said.
76ers superstar Joel Embiid tests positive for COVID-19, to miss multiple games
NBA // 12 hours ago
76ers superstar Joel Embiid tests positive for COVID-19, to miss multiple games
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid is expected to miss multiple games after entering the NBA's health and safety protocols Monday.
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James to miss multiple games due to abdominal injury
NBA // 4 days ago
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James to miss multiple games due to abdominal injury
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James is expected to miss multiple games because of an abdominal strain.
Watch: Ja Morant completes 360 finish, leads Grizzlies past Nuggets
NBA // 5 days ago
Watch: Ja Morant completes 360 finish, leads Grizzlies past Nuggets
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant showed off his athleticism with an impressive 360-degree layup through defenders in a win over the Denver Nuggets. He totaled 18 points, six assists and six rebounds in the victory.
Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen joins Kevin Love in NBA's health protocols
NBA // 5 days ago
Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen joins Kevin Love in NBA's health protocols
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen is expected to miss multiple games after entering the NBA's health and safety protocols.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love put in NBA's health protocols, out indefinitely
NBA // 1 week ago
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love put in NBA's health protocols, out indefinitely
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love missed Monday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets after he was placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols.
Bulls' Patrick Williams to undergo wrist surgery, could miss rest of regular season
NBA // 1 week ago
Bulls' Patrick Williams to undergo wrist surgery, could miss rest of regular season
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams will have surgery to repair torn ligaments in his left wrist, the team announced Friday.
Lakers' LeBron James to miss 2nd straight game with ankle injury; AD to play vs. OKC
NBA // 1 week ago
Lakers' LeBron James to miss 2nd straight game with ankle injury; AD to play vs. OKC
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James will miss his second straight game because of an ankle injury, the team announced.
New-look Bulls beat Raptors for best start since Michael Jordan era
NBA // 2 weeks ago
New-look Bulls beat Raptors for best start since Michael Jordan era
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The new-look Chicago Bulls, led by off-season acquisition DeMar DeRozan, slipped by the Toronto Raptors to improve to 4-0, their best start since the Michael Jordan era.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Las Vegas Raiders cut CB Damon Arnette after controversial video
Las Vegas Raiders cut CB Damon Arnette after controversial video
Cardinals win record 5 Gold Gloves; Astros, Royals, A's win twice
Cardinals win record 5 Gold Gloves; Astros, Royals, A's win twice
T.J. Watt, Steelers beat feisty Bears with late FG
T.J. Watt, Steelers beat feisty Bears with late FG
Panthers' Haason Reddick calls out Patriots QB Mac Jones for 'dirty' play
Panthers' Haason Reddick calls out Patriots QB Mac Jones for 'dirty' play
NFL injuries: Cardinals' Edmonds, Patriots' Harris exit early, Dolphins' Tua day-to-day
NFL injuries: Cardinals' Edmonds, Patriots' Harris exit early, Dolphins' Tua day-to-day
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement