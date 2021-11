Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid missed Monday's game against the New York Knicks, and he will sit out at least 10 days. File Photo by Peter Foley/EPA-EFE

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid is expected to miss multiple games after entering the NBA's health and safety protocols Monday. League sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Philadelphia Inquirer that Embiid returned a positive test for COVID-19. According to the outlets, the All-Star big man will miss at least 10 days, unless he has two negative test results at least 24 hours apart. Advertisement

If Embiid is sidelined for that 10-day window, he will miss at least five games for the Sixers. He would potentially be able to return to the court sometime late next week during the 76ers' six-game road trip.

Embiid, who sat out Monday night's game against the New York Knicks, was initially scheduled to miss the game for rest, even before entering the league's protocols.

The 27-year-old Embiid is the fourth 76ers player to recently enter the NBA's health and safety protocols, joining Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe.

In nine games for the 76ers this season, Embiid has averaged 21.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, four assists and 1.4 blocks.

Advertisement

With Embiid sidelined, veteran center Andre Drummond -- who signed with the 76ers as a free agent this past off-season -- will replace him in the starting lineup moving forward.