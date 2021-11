Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23), shown Feb. 20, 2021, was ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James is expected to miss multiple games because of an abdominal strain. League sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Los Angeles Times that James' ailment -- a rectus abdominis strain -- will sideline him for at least one week. He previously was ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to the abdominal issue. Advertisement

If James is unable to suit up for one week, he will miss the Lakers' upcoming matchups against the Portland Trail Blazers (Saturday), Charlotte Hornets (Monday) and Miami Heat (Wednesday).

The 36-year-old James has already missed two of the Lakers' first eight games through their 5-3 start this season. According to ESPN, James aggravated the injury during Tuesday's 119-117 win over the Houston Rockets.

James has averaged 24.8 points on 46.7% shooting -- his lowest percentage since his rookie season -- to go with seven assists and 5.5 rebounds in the 2021-22 campaign.

Also Thursday, the Lakers announced that center Dwight Howard -- who missed the past two games with neck stiffness -- was upgraded to probable for Thursday's contest against the Thunder.

Lakers guard Wayne Ellington, who hasn't played all year due to a left hamstring strain, also was listed as probable for the game.