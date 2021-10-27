Lakers' LeBron James to miss 2nd straight game with ankle injury; AD to play vs. OKC

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, shown March 18, 2021, suffered the ankle injury during Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James will miss his second straight game because of an ankle injury, the team announced. James was ruled out of Wednesday night's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a sore right ankle, according to the team. The ankle ailment also forced him to sit out Tuesday's overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs. Advertisement

The 36-year-old James suffered the injury during Sunday's victory against the Memphis Grizzlies when Desmond Bane fell into James' right leg after converting a layup. James didn't test his ankle on the court Tuesday and watched from the bench as Malik Monk started in his place and scored 17 points against the Spurs.

James was sidelined for 26 games last season with a high right ankle sprain. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel, however, said James' current injury was unrelated to that previous issue.

"Same ankle, different spot," Vogel said Tuesday. "Different injury."

Meanwhile, Lakers star big man Anthony Davis -- initially listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Thunder -- will suit up for the contest, the team announced. The Kentucky product went down with a right knee injury late in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's overtime win over San Antonio.

Davis, who remained in the game for the final seconds of regulation after he was injured, said he received treatment on the knee in the locker room but didn't undergo further evaluation Tuesday night.

James has averaged 26 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in three games this season. Davis has averages of 28 points, 12.5 rebounds, three blocks and 2.8 assists over four games this year.